5 college football players to watch in Week 5

Another full weekend of college football to watch and quite a few talented players will be on the field. Here are some names to watch.
All listed times are Eastern Standard Time
- Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss v. Kentucky (12 PM on ESPN): The Ole Miss offense has been humming and part of their stable of explosive playmakers is running back Zach Evans. The Rebels will have their toughest test yet against Kentucky’s stingy defense and Evans will get a chance to put on a show.
- Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama v. Arkansas (3:30 PM on CBS): Will Anderson’s campaign for the top pick in the 2023 draft officially kicks off this Saturday against Arkansas. The Razorbacks offense is the best unit Alabama has faced this season and Anderson’s play will be instrumental in slowing down KJ Jefferson and company.
- Braydon Johnson, WR, Oklahoma State v. Baylor (3:30 PM on FOX): Braydon Johnson has been waiting his turn to shine in OK State’s offense for years. Finally, he is rewarding the cowboys with excellent play as a deep threat. Johnson runs into Baylor’s defense as the two teams contend for Big 12 supremacy this Saturday. The Cowboys will need a big game from Johnson.
- Johnny Wilson, WR, FSU v. Wake Forest (3:30 PM on ABC): Johnny Wilson has established himself as a unique playmaker in the FSU offense. Expect the big bodied receiver to see a healthy dose of targets in what should be a high scoring game against Wake Forest.
- Aydan White, CB, NC State v. Clemson (7:30 PM on ABC): NC State has worked their way into the AP Top 10 thanks to balanced offense and strong defensive play. Aydan White is the star in the Wolfpack secondary. The playmaking cornerback will need a huge game to limit Clemson’s hot passing game.
