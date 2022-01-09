Eagles-Buccaneers wild card start time announced

Now that the 2022 NFL playoff picture is officially finalized, we have a full schedule of dates and start times for the upcoming games. Here’s everything you need to know. (All times Eastern.)

NFL WILD CARD WEEKEND

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

AFC: 4:30 PM - New England Patriots/Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (NBC)

NFC: 8:15 PM - Los Angeles Chargers/New England Patriots at Buffalo BIlls (CBS)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16

NFC: 1:00 PM - Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX)

NFC: 4:30 PM - San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (CBS)

AFC: 8:15 PM - Las Vegas Raiders/Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

MONDAY, JANUARY 17

NFC: 8:15 PM - Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (ESPN)

NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

AFC:

NFC:

SUNDAY, JANUARY 23

AFC:

NFC:

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30

NFC: 3:05 PM ET - (CBS)

AFC: 6:40 PM ET - (FOX)

SUPER BOWL LVI

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

AFC champion v. NFC champion (NBC)

The Eagles ended up getting the second-best start time from Shamus’s playoff start time rankings. 1:00 PM works for me.

Philly will be hoping to pull off the upset over the Bucs before then watching the Cowboys get eliminated by San Fran.