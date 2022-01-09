Eagles-Buccaneers wild card start time announced

Now that the 2022 NFL playoff picture is officially finalized, we have a full schedule of dates and start times for the upcoming games. Here’s everything you need to know. (All times Eastern.)
NFL WILD CARD WEEKEND
SATURDAY, JANUARY 15
AFC: 4:30 PM - New England Patriots/Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (NBC)
NFC: 8:15 PM - Los Angeles Chargers/New England Patriots at Buffalo BIlls (CBS)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 16
NFC: 1:00 PM - Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX)
NFC: 4:30 PM - San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (CBS)
AFC: 8:15 PM - Las Vegas Raiders/Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)
MONDAY, JANUARY 17
NFC: 8:15 PM - Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (ESPN)
NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND
SATURDAY, JANUARY 22
AFC:
NFC:
SUNDAY, JANUARY 23
AFC:
NFC:
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
SUNDAY, JANUARY 30
NFC: 3:05 PM ET - (CBS)
AFC: 6:40 PM ET - (FOX)
SUPER BOWL LVI
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13
AFC champion v. NFC champion (NBC)
The Eagles ended up getting the second-best start time from Shamus’s playoff start time rankings. 1:00 PM works for me.
Philly will be hoping to pull off the upset over the Bucs before then watching the Cowboys get eliminated by San Fran.
