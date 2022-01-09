 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Bring on the Bucs

Filed under:

Eagles-Buccaneers wild card start time announced

The 2022 NFL playoff schedule is here.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFL: OCT 14 Buccaneers at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Now that the 2022 NFL playoff picture is officially finalized, we have a full schedule of dates and start times for the upcoming games. Here’s everything you need to know. (All times Eastern.)

NFL WILD CARD WEEKEND

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

AFC: 4:30 PM - New England Patriots/Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (NBC)

NFC: 8:15 PM - Los Angeles Chargers/New England Patriots at Buffalo BIlls (CBS)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16

NFC: 1:00 PM - Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX)

NFC: 4:30 PM - San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (CBS)

AFC: 8:15 PM - Las Vegas Raiders/Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

MONDAY, JANUARY 17

NFC: 8:15 PM - Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (ESPN)

NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

AFC:

NFC:

SUNDAY, JANUARY 23

AFC:

NFC:

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30

NFC: 3:05 PM ET - (CBS)

AFC: 6:40 PM ET - (FOX)

SUPER BOWL LVI

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

AFC champion v. NFC champion (NBC)

The Eagles ended up getting the second-best start time from Shamus’s playoff start time rankings. 1:00 PM works for me.

Philly will be hoping to pull off the upset over the Bucs before then watching the Cowboys get eliminated by San Fran.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...