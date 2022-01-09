Eagles own two top 16 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft order for non-playoff teams (imagine rooting for one of those?) is set now that the 2021 regular season is over.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ own first-round pick is yet to be determined since they’ll be playing in the postseason. But with the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts eliminated, we know where they’ll be picking: 15th and 16th, respectively. This much according to our good friends over at Tankathon.

The Eagles currently own 10 picks this year in total. The three first-round picks offer Howie Roseman a big opportunity to improve Philly’s roster. And through multiple avenues, too. He can sit and pick at those selections. He can swing a trade for a star player. He can trade back to pick up a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to have insurance if Jalen Hurts doesn’t pan out next season. Optionality.

Here’s a look at where the Eagles will be picking this year:

2022 NFL DRAFT

1 - from Miami Dolphins (No. 15)

1 - from Indianapolis Colts (No. 16)

1 - Eagles’ own pick (No. 19 through No. 32, pending playoff finish)

2 - Eagles’ own pick

3 - Eagles’ own pick

4 - Eagles’ own pick

5 - Eagles’ own pick

5 - from Washington Football Team

5 - from Arizona Cardinals

6 - from Indianapolis Colts

(Note: the Eagles are not projected to receive any 2022 compensatory picks.)

For context purposes, here’s a look at the No. 15 and No. 16 overall picks (respectively) from the last 10 drafts:

2021 - QB Mac Jones, LB Zaven Collins

2020 — WR Jerry Jeudy, CB A.J. Terrell

2019 — QB Dwayne Haskins, DE Brian Burns

2018 — OT Kolton Miller, LB Tremaine Edmunds

2017 — S Malik Hooker, CB Marlon Humphrey

2016 — WR Corey Coleman, OT Taylor Decker

2015 — RB Melvin Gordon, CB Kevin Johnson

2014 — LB Ryan Shazier, OG Zack Martin

2013 — S Kenny Vaccaro , QB EJ Manuel

2012 — DE Bruce Irvin, DE Quinton Coples

Here’s a look at the entire 2022 NFL Draft order as it stands prior to playoff eliminations:

1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

2 - Detroit Lions

3 - Houston Texans

4 - New York Jets

5 - New York Giants

6 - Carolina Panthers

7 - New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

8 - Atlanta Falcons

9 - Denver Broncos

10 - New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

11 - Washington Football Team

12 - Minnesota Vikings

13 - Cleveland Browns

14 - Baltimore Ravens

15 - Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

16 - Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)

17 - New Orleans Saints

18 - Pittsburgh Steelers

19 - 32 pending playoff finish.

Early look ahead to next year’s picks.

2023 NFL DRAFT

1 - Eagles’ own pick

2 - Eagles’ own pick

3 - Eagles’ own pick

4 - Eagles’ own pick

5 - Eagles’ own pick

7 - Eagles’ own pick