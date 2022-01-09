Eagles own two top 16 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft order for non-playoff teams (imagine rooting for one of those?) is set now that the 2021 regular season is over.
The Philadelphia Eagles’ own first-round pick is yet to be determined since they’ll be playing in the postseason. But with the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts eliminated, we know where they’ll be picking: 15th and 16th, respectively. This much according to our good friends over at Tankathon.
The Eagles currently own 10 picks this year in total. The three first-round picks offer Howie Roseman a big opportunity to improve Philly’s roster. And through multiple avenues, too. He can sit and pick at those selections. He can swing a trade for a star player. He can trade back to pick up a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to have insurance if Jalen Hurts doesn’t pan out next season. Optionality.
Here’s a look at where the Eagles will be picking this year:
2022 NFL DRAFT
1 - from Miami Dolphins (No. 15)
1 - from Indianapolis Colts (No. 16)
1 - Eagles’ own pick (No. 19 through No. 32, pending playoff finish)
2 - Eagles’ own pick
3 - Eagles’ own pick
4 - Eagles’ own pick
5 - Eagles’ own pick
5 - from Washington Football Team
5 - from Arizona Cardinals
6 - from Indianapolis Colts
(Note: the Eagles are not projected to receive any 2022 compensatory picks.)
For context purposes, here’s a look at the No. 15 and No. 16 overall picks (respectively) from the last 10 drafts:
2021 - QB Mac Jones, LB Zaven Collins
2020 — WR Jerry Jeudy, CB A.J. Terrell
2019 — QB Dwayne Haskins, DE Brian Burns
2018 — OT Kolton Miller, LB Tremaine Edmunds
2017 — S Malik Hooker, CB Marlon Humphrey
2016 — WR Corey Coleman, OT Taylor Decker
2015 — RB Melvin Gordon, CB Kevin Johnson
2014 — LB Ryan Shazier, OG Zack Martin
2013 — S Kenny Vaccaro , QB EJ Manuel
2012 — DE Bruce Irvin, DE Quinton Coples
Here’s a look at the entire 2022 NFL Draft order as it stands prior to playoff eliminations:
1 - Jacksonville Jaguars
2 - Detroit Lions
3 - Houston Texans
4 - New York Jets
5 - New York Giants
6 - Carolina Panthers
7 - New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
8 - Atlanta Falcons
9 - Denver Broncos
10 - New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
11 - Washington Football Team
12 - Minnesota Vikings
13 - Cleveland Browns
14 - Baltimore Ravens
15 - Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
16 - Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)
17 - New Orleans Saints
18 - Pittsburgh Steelers
19 - 32 pending playoff finish.
Early look ahead to next year’s picks.
2023 NFL DRAFT
1 - Eagles’ own pick
2 - Eagles’ own pick
3 - Eagles’ own pick
4 - Eagles’ own pick
5 - Eagles’ own pick
7 - Eagles’ own pick
