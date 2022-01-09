NFL Playoff Picture: Eagles will play Buccaneers in wild card round

We now know who the Philadelphia Eagles will be facing in the wild card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

It’s the same team they lost to all the way back in Week 6.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Bucs figure to be a challenge for the Birds once again. And Tampa will have home field advantage this time around.

But the Eagles shouldn’t be slept on. Philly’s obviously been playing much better football since their commitment to pounding the rock.

In the Eagles’ first game against the Bucs, they didn’t even really try to run much against Todd Bowles’ No. 1 ranked rush defense. Making more of an effort could make a difference this time around, especially considering the Bucs’ D has fallen off a bit (tied for 13th in opponent yards per rush attempt).

Then again, the Eagles’ defense has much to prove when it comes to stopping non-terrible quarterbacks. And Brady just so happens to be the best player at his position in the history of the sport.

Given how they’ve exceeded expectations, it’s hard not to feel like the Eagles’ 2021 season can already be declared as a success. Still, there’s value in evaluating Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and Jonathan Gannon in a really big spot. Will they be able to rise to the challenge and pull off the upset?

We’ll see this weekend.

1) Green Bay Packers

2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3) Dallas Cowboys

4) Los Angeles Rams

vs. 5) Arizona Cardinals

vs. 6) San Francisco 49ers

vs. 7) Philadelphia Eagles

...

WILD CARD ROUND

Packers — BYE

Eagles at Buccaneers

49ers at Cowboys

Cardinals at Rams