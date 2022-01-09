With the Philadelphia Eagles finishing second in the NFC East, we now know all of their 2022 regular season opponents. Based on the league’s formulaic schedule structure, here’s an overview of the teams they’ll play.

EAGLES 2021 OPPONENTS

HOME GAMES

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Football Team

New York Giants

AWAY GAMES

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Football Team

New York Giants

The specific dates and times won’t be revealed until the NFL officially reveals the entire 2022 schedule in April or May.

As previously mentioned, the Eagles’ schedule is determined by a formula.

They play the three NFC East teams twice a season, so that makes up six games.

They also play one NFC and one AFC division, which rotates each year. In 2022, that’s the NFC North and the AFC South, so that’s eight more games.

The Eagles then play the two teams from each of the other two NFC divisions that finished in the same spot in their division as Philadelphia. That would be the Saints in the NFC South and the Cardinals in the NFC West.

With the addition of the 17th game, the the Eagles will play the same place finisher in a rotation AFC division. That would be the Steelers from the AFC North this year.

The NFL is typically a year-to-year league; there’s so much that can change from now until next season. With that said, here are some early thoughts about the Eagles’ 2022 opponents.