Report: Tyree Jackson suffers torn ACL in Eagles’ regular season finale

Tyree Jackson suffered a torn ACL in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night, according to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo originally reported that the Eagles’ early belief was that he didn’t tear his ACL but the MRI results showed differently.

Jackson’s injury occurred when he was playing on special teams (punt coverage, to be more specific). It didn’t look good for him as he had to be helped off the field and then slammed his helmet into the ground on the sideline.

Saturday was a bittersweet night for Jackson because he began the game with his first career reception via shovel pass for a touchdown. He had two other grabs for a grand total of 22 yards.

But now his season is over. And, making matters even worse, he’ll miss valuable practice/training time in the offseason as he continues to make the transition from quarterback to tight end. Recovering from an ACL is not a speedy process. For context, Rodney McLeod torn his ACL in mid-December in 2020 and didn’t return to game action until early October 2021.

This development is really a bummer for Jackson, who showed intriguing potential in training camp before suffering a back injury that kept him off the field until early November.

With Jackson’s season over, the Eagles will place him on injured reserve to free up a roster spot. They’ll likely promote either Richard Rodgers or Noah Togiai from the practice squad to be their third-string tight end behind Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll for the playoffs.