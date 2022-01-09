Eagles-Cowboys snap count analysis: Jason Huntley among backups who showed potential

Time to analyze the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their Week 18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
OFFENSE
- Sua Opeta played the entire game at left guard.
- Jack Anderson started at right guard but moved to center after Brett Toth got hurt.
- Le’Raven Clark got the start at right tackle.
- Gardner Minshew saw his second start of the season with Jalen Hurts resting.
- Jalen Reagor seeing a lot of playing time in this game doesn’t seem to bode well for his importance in the offense moving forward. He was hardly seen as an indispensable player. Of course, someone had to fill snaps with only five receivers active (basically four after DeVonta Smith left the game). And perhaps this game was an effort to get Reagor going. But that didn’t really happen; his three runs went for just 10 yards while his two receptions went for 19.
- Andre Dillard had to leave the game after getting injured in the fourth quarter. The Eagles will hope to not be without their top backup at left tackle.
- Greg Ward caught one of his two targets for two yards. He also completed a shovel pass for two yards. His career NFL passer rating is 81.2 (2/3 for 17 yards).
- Kayode Awosika came in to play right guard after Anderson shifted over to center.
- JJAW saw his highest snap percentage since Week 14 of the 2019 season. He was targeted three times and didn’t log a catch. He dropped a pass in the end zone, committed a pass interference penalty, and failed to come up with another grab (albeit thrown high) that resulted in an interception. Total bust as an offensive player.
- Tyree Jackson caught three of his five targets for 22 yards. The first grab of his career came on the shovel play for a touchdown. It’s a shame that Jackson left the game with a knee injury. One report indicates it was not an ACL tear.
- Kenneth Gainwell shined with 12 carries for 78 yards (6.5 average) and one touchdown on the ground. He wasn’t as efficient as a pass-catcher. Still, Gainwell made the case to not continue to be in the doghouse.
- This was probably Richard Rodgers’ last game with the Eagles.
- How about my guy Jason Huntley? He had the second longest kick return of the season in his first action this year. Though he only had 3.9 yards per carry, Huntley showed some juice. He was close to breaking an even bigger run on his longest play which instead went 18 yards. The Eagles’ backfield is a crowded place but Huntley is making the case he doesn’t just belong on the practice squad.
- Quez Watkins led the Eagles in receiving despite not playing a ton. He caught five of his seven targets for 84 yards (16.8 average) and one catch-and-run touchdown. Watkins was pretty good with YAC all night.
- Toth seemed to not be a disaster at center despite not having extensive experience there. He’s only ever line up at tackle or guard in training camp practices and preseason games.
- DeVonta Smith’s night was done shortly after he set the Eagles’ franchise record for rookie receiving yards. Nick Sirianni wanted to get that for him.
- Had no idea who was wearing No. 50 for the Eagles at left tackle at first. Turns out it was Casey Tucker making his NFL debut.
- Jason Kelce extended his consecutive games streak by taking the first snap of the game and promptly heading out. Handled perfectly.
DEFENSE
- Andre Chachere got the start in the slot with no Avonte Maddox. As was the case for most of the Eagles’ secondary, he struggled.
- Patrick Johnson saw the highest snap percentage of his young career by far. Valuable opportunity to get him reps.
- JaCoby Stevens noticeably struggled playing in his first NFL regular season defensive snaps.
- Ryan Kerrigan whiffed on a chance to sack Dak Prescott. He finished the game with no stats. That means he failed to log a single stat in 12 of his 16 games this season. Why is he still on the team?
- Milton Williams was quite obviously the most impactful Eagles defender on the field. Finished the game with two tackles for loss, one pass deflection, and one quarterback hit. The rookie contributed to the Eagles forcing the Cowboys’ sole punt of the night.
- Kary Vincent Jr. and Tay Gowan saw their first defensive playing time. They struggled in coverage.
- None of the Eagles’ defensive ends did much to stand out.
- Shaun Bradley left early with a shoulder injury, presumably the same one that’s been bothering him for most of the season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Fitting: only the dedicated specialists played no offensive or defensive snaps. Arryn Siposs obviously struggled in his limited punting duty.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Darius Slay, Steve Nelson, Anthony Harris, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave
ACTIVE: Reid Sinnett, Jordan Mailata, T.J. Edwards
