Sunday Night Football: Chargers vs. Raiders

The final game of the 2021 NFL regular season is here! Week 18 will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7).

Both teams can actually make the playoffs if they kneel down the enter game and agree to a tie. Will that happen? Probably not! But it would be something to behold ...

The Raiders lead the all-time series between these teams, 65-56-2, but the Chargers have won the past two meetings. They last faced off in early-October, with the Chargers getting a home win, 28-14. It’s been over a year since the last time they played in Las Vegas, when the Chargers narrowly won on the road in a game that went into overtime, 30-27.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch tonight’s game:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (LAC), 85 (LV), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LAC), 225 (LV), 88 (National) | SXM App: 817 (LAC), 816 (LV), National (88)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Los Angeles Chargers: -3 (-155)

Las Vegas Raiders: +3 (+135)

Over/under: 49.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Chargers: www.BoltsFromTheBlue.com

Raiders: www.SilverandBlackPride.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!