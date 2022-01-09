We’ve reached the final day of games for the 2021 NFL regular season!

The Eagles already played — with a handful of players still on the COVID list, and a majority of the starters rested — and can now start prepping for the playoffs. Their opponent will be decided by the late game, so, in the meantime, let’s watch the early games together.

Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Steelers vs. Ravens on CBS, and Washington vs. Giants on FOX. Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Players out Sunday include Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Lamar Jackson, Shaq Barrett, Ronald Jones, Braxton Berrios, Kyle Dugger, Curtis Samuel, Ricky Seals-Jones, Montez Sweat, Mike Glennon, Kadarius Toney, Terron Armstead, Bobby Wagner, Chase Edmonds and Rondale Moore. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2022

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 18 early games.

Sunday, January 9th

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS

Channel: CBS

Online: Paramount+

Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (Pit.), 81 (Bal.) | XM: 382 (Pit.), 226 (Bal.) | SXM App: 826 (Pit.), 802 (Bal.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Channel: FOX

Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (Cin.), 158 (Cle.) | XM: 383 (Cin.), 228 (Cle.) | SXM App: 808 (Cin.), 807 (Cle.)

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS

Channel: FOX

Radio: SIRIUS: 119 (GB), 135 (Det.) | XM: 384 (GB), 229 (Det.) | SXM App: 811 (GB), 810 (Det.)

TENNESSEE TITANS at HOUSTON TEXANS

Channel: CBS

Online: Paramount+

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Channel: CBS

Online: Paramount+

Radio: SIRIUS: 137 (Ind.), 82 (Jax.) | XM: 380 (Ind.), 227 (Jax.) | SXM App: 813 (Ind.), 814 (Jax.)

CHICAGO BEARS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Channel: FOX

Radio: SIRIUS: 138 (Chi.), 83 (Min.) | XM: 381 (Chi.), 225 (Min.) | SXM App: 805 (Chi.), 820 (Min.)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at NEW YORK GIANTS

Channel: FOX

Radio: SIRIUS: 132 (Was.), 85 (NYG) | XM: 386 (Was.), 231 (NYG) | SXM App: 831 (Was.), 823 (NYG)

