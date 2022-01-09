We are winding down to the final games of the 2021 NFL regular season, but there are still some interesting matchups in Week 18’s slate of late games on Sunday.

The Philadelphia area is set to receive Panthers vs. Buccaneers on CBS, and the Niners vs. Rams on FOX. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. These late afternoon games will determine who the Eagles play in the first round of the playoffs.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 18 late games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday, January 9th

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS

Channel: FOX

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Radio: SIRIUS: 138 (Sea.), 83 (Az.) | XM: 381 (Sea.), 225 (Az.) | SXM App: 828 (Sea.), 800 (Az.)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ATLANTA FALCONS

Channel: FOX

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Radio: SIRIUS: 119 (NO), 135 (Atl.) | XM: 384 (NO), 229 (Atl.) | SXM App: 822 (NO), 801 (Atl.)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers at LOS ANGELES RAMS

Channel: FOX

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Radio: SIRIUS: 113 (Det.), 85 (Atl.) | XM: 384 (Det.), 228 (Atl.) | SXM App: 810 (Det.), 801 (Atl.)

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS

Channel: CBS

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Online: Paramount+

Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (NYJ), 85 (Buf.) | XM: 382 (NYJ), 228 (Buf.) | SXM App: 824 (NYJ), 801 (Buf.)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Channel: CBS

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Online: Paramount+

Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (NE), 158 (Mia.) | XM: 383 (NE), 228 (Mia.) | SXM App: 821 (NE), 819 (Mia.)

CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Channel: CBS

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Online: Paramount+

Radio: SIRIUS: 111 (Car.), 136 (TB) | XM: 385 (Car.), 230 (TB) | SXM App: 804 (Car.), 829 (TB)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 18 late games here in the comment section.