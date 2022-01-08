NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 18 Games

Before the eighteenth Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 18 games. You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 132-123. That’s just behind the BGN community, which is 133-122. And so it comes down to Week 18 for the regular season crown. (We’ll still be going through the Super Bowl, to be clear.)

Here are the latest suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 18 GAMES

GREEN BAY PACKERS (-3) at DETROIT LIONS: The Packers have no real reason to play their starters the entire game with the No. 1 seed locked up. The Lions have every reason to play hard and end their season on a high note. PICK: Lions +3

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-14.5) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Not really impossible to envision a scenario where Carson Wentz chokes and the Colts fall out of a playoff spot. Indy hasn’t won in Jacksonville since 2014. Frank Reich has never swept the Jags. And these two teams were only separated by six points in their last meeting. I think the Jags can actually win outright so I’ll ride with the points. PICK: Jaguars +14.5

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (-6.5) at NEW YORK GIANTS: WFT at least offers some level of competency. The Giants are listless. Joe Judge has been a joke. PICK: Football Team -6.5

CHICAGO BEARS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-4): Lock of the week: the Vikings will win and cover. Kirk Cousins comes up big in a really small moments. Naturally, he’s going to ball out and pad his stats in this meaningless game. Minny will send Mike Zimmmer off with a win. PICK: Vikings -4

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS (-5): With the Bengals resting starters, the Browns have a chance to win. Cleveland stands more of a chance with a quarterback who isn’t playing through injury. PICK: Browns -5

TENNESSEE TITANS (-10.5) at HOUSTON TEXANS: The Titans lost to the Texans earlier this year but they’re healthier now and they’re playing to clinch the No. 1 seed. They’ve got this. PICK: Titans -10.5

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS (-3): The Steelers have just been so ugly with Big Ben. And they’re coming off short. The Ravens may be depleted but they often put up a good fight. And I don’t know that the Steelers are about to sweep Baltimore ... in Baltimore.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-4) at ATLANTA FALCONS: The Falcons are trash. The Saints are fighting for a playoff spot. PICK: Saints -4

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS (-15.5): The Bills will clinch the AFC East with a win. They’re going to make sure they do just that. Buffalo has been good at beating up on lesser teams. PICK: Bills -15.5

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS (-3): The 49ers are starting an injured Jimmy Garoppolo because ... reasons. The Football Gods should really punish San Fran by leaving them without a playoff spot. PICK: Rams -3

CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-9.5): The Panthers stink so bad. PICK: Buccaneers -9.5

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-6) at MIAMI DOLPHINS: The Pats aren’t about to get swept by the Dolphins. Miami was fortunate to get away with a win last time. Tua Tagovailoa is going to struggle in the finale, creating more questions about the team’s loyalty to him entering the offseason. PICK: Patriots -6

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS (-5): Russell Wilson might be playing his last game as a Seahawk and/or Pete Carroll might be coaching his last game as a Seahawk. The feeling here is they have the potential to go out with a bang. With Seattle having the upside to win outright, gonna lean with the points. PICK: Seahawks +5

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-3) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: It’s impossible to trust the Chargers. But Justin Herbert’s upside is just so tantalizing. It’d be much more exciting to see the Bolts make the playoffs so here’s to some manifesting. PICK: Chargers -3