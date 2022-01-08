DeVonta Smith sets new Eagles franchise record for rookie receiving yards

With a leaping grab at the end of the first quarter against the Cowboys, first round draft pick DeVonta Smith broke the Eagles’ rookie receiving record — previously held by DeSean Jackson. Smith’s 41 yards on three catches early in the Week 18 matchup, gave him a total of 916 receiving yards in his debut season — four yards more than Jackson in 2008.

Flying into the record books!@DeVontaSmith_6 has set a new franchise rookie record for receiving yards in a single season.@FirstrustBank | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/It9ZnElZD8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 9, 2022

Smith briefly returned to the field for the start of the second quarter, but quickly exited — with a big smile on his face. Most of the Eagles starters were rested for the season finale, since the playoffs were already secured, but the rookie receiver was sure to do just enough to get that franchise record.

There’s still a lot more for him to do heading into the postseason, but he’ll finish the 2021 regular season with 64 receptions on 104 targets for 916 yards and five touchdowns. Not too shabby for someone who was repeatedly critiqued for not having “NFL size”.