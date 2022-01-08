The Philadelphia Eagles are facing a must-win game against the Dallas Cowboys tonight.

Just kidding.

The Birds have already clinched a berth in the NFC playoff picture and actually don’t have much to play for.

As a result, we should expect to see a number of Eagles backups in this game.

Though it’s always pretty nice to see the Eagles beat the Cowboys, the final score doesn’t really matter here. The goal is 1) no injuries and 2) the young guys playing well as can be expected in relief of resting starters.

Let’s do it.

Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter!

