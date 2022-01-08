Eagles-Cowboys inactives: Jalen Hurts among 10 resting players

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2021 NFL Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The following Eagles players have been designated as INACTIVE: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Darius Slay, Steve Nelson, Anthony Harris, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, and Javon Hargrave.
So, there we have it. The Eagles are resting their starters.
In addition to those 10 guys being ruled inactive, the following players are missing this game while being on the reserve/COVID-19 list:
LB Genard Avery
DT Fletcher Cox
S Marcus Epps
TE Dallas Goedert
OG Nate Herbig
RB Jordan Howard
CB Avonte Maddox
S Rodney McLeod
RB Boston Scott
LB Alex Singleton
TE Jack Stoll
Basically a preseason game for the Eagles.
Gardner Minshew will get the start at quarterback for Philly with Reid Sinnett serving as his backup.
The following players are in line to play snaps for the Eagles for the first time: Sinnett, Jack Anderson, Kayode Awosika, Christian Elliss, Casey Tucker, and Marvin Wilson.
Dallas Cowboys Inactive List
CB Trevon Diggs
RB Tony Pollard
WR Simi Fehoko
DT Quinton Bohanna
QB Will Grier
