Eagles announce 10 total practice squad elevations for Cowboys game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced 11 moves ahead of their Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys. An overview:

OT Kayode Awosika, LB Christian Elliss, DB Jared Mayden, DB Mac McCain, TE Richard Rodgers, TE Noah Togiai, T Casey Tucker, and DT Raequan Williams were elevated from the practice squad as COVID replacements.

RB Jason Huntley and DT Marvin Wilson were standard elevations from the practice squad.

K Matthew McCrane was signed to the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this all.

11 PLAYERS RULED OUT

The following Eagles players were NOT activated from reserve/COVID-19 in time to play against the Cowboys:

LB Genard Avery

DT Fletcher Cox

S Marcus Epps

TE Dallas Goedert

OG Nate Herbig

RB Jordan Howard

CB Avonte Maddox

S Rodney McLeod

RB Boston Scott

LB Alex Singleton

TE Jack Stoll

So, that’s the entire group that was placed on reserve on Monday. Minus Jason Kelce, of course, who was activated in order to maintain his consecutive start streak.

PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

We already wrote about the most interesting players to watch in tonight’s game. The most intriguing names from the elevated group include: Jason Huntley, Kayode Awosika, Mac McCain, and Marvin Wilson.

IN-N-OUT

Being from Brownwood, Texas, I imagine McCrane might be more of a Fatburger guy. But he’s bounced on and off the Eagles’ practice squad in recent weeks. I imagine the Eagles must be quarantining him as a backup kicker/punter to have in case he’s needed.