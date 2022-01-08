The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) will play their 2021 NFL season finale in Week 18, hosting the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) in a rivalry game that likely won’t have significant postseason implications for either team.

Both teams will be missing starters due to COVID and injuries, and there’s a good chance some could also just be rested ahead of the playoffs. The Eagles still had 11 players on the COVID list on Friday, but one player who is likely to see at least one snap on Saturday night is Eagles’ center Jason Kelce — he was activated off the COVID list and has a streak to continue, as noted by BLG.

“Kelce’s activation is significant because his absence would’ve snapped his consecutive regular-season game, which is currently at 121. It’s the longest active streak among NFL centers. Another reason for Kelce to make an appearance is that it will give him the third-most games (159) played by an offensive lineman in Eagles franchise history, only behind Chuck Bednarik (169) and Tra Thomas (166).”

Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy previously said that they wouldn’t be resting starters for the Week 18 matchup, but since then, several starters have been added to the COVID list, so they still won’t be at full capacity — including rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Time: 8:15 PM Eastern

Channel: ESPN | ABC

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Referee: Ronald Torbert (Eagles are 5-4 in 9 games as side judge and referee.)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 81 (Dal.), 83 (Phi.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Dal.), 225 (Phi.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 808 (Dal.), 825 (Phi.), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

The Eagles are home underdogs this week, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles: +4.5 (+175)

Dallas Cowboys: -4.5 (-210)

Over/under: 43.5

History Lesson

The Cowboys lead the all-time series between these rivals, 68-53, and have won the past two meetings. Most recently, the Cowboys pretty much demolished the Eagles down in Dallas back in Sept. 2021 — a lot has changed for both teams since then, however, and the Eagles currently have the momentum heading into this matchup in Philly.

BGN Radio Preview Podcast

CLICK HERE or listen below:

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

