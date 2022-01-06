Eagles-Cowboys Final Injury Report: Miles Sanders out, two questionable

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
One player was ruled OUT: Miles Sanders.
No shock here. Sanders hasn’t practiced since suffering a broken hand in Week 16. The Eagles are hoping he’ll be ready to play in the wild card round. That timeline for his return might not be unrealistic; Marlon Mack suffered a broken hand and returned after missing two games in 2019. Nick Sirianni previously cited that scenario when talking about Sanders’ potential to return. We’ll see.
Two players were ruled QUESTIONABLE: Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson.
Neither player participated in practice this week. The Eagles are likey to be resting their starters, so, one would expect them to not play against Dallas.
The Eagles still have 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Assuming none are activated ahead of Saturday, they can call up 10 players from the practice squad as COVID replacements. They already used two COVID replacement spots by temporarily bringing up Cameron Malveaux and JaCoby Stevens earlier this week.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)
OUT
RB Miles Sanders (hand)
QUESTIONABLE
OL Landon Dickerson (thumb)
OT Lane Johnson (rest/knee)
...
RESERVE/COVID-19
LB Genard Avery
DT Fletcher Cox
S Marcus Epps
TE Dallas Goedert
OG Nate Herbig
RB Jordan Howard
C Jason Kelce
CB Avonte Maddox
S Rodney McLeod
RB Boston Scott
LB Alex Singleton
TE Jack Stoll
RESERVE/INJURED
OG Brandon Brooks
TE Jason Croom
T/G Jack Driscoll
DE Brandon Graham
OG Isaac Seumalo
LB Davion Taylor
DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)
Dallas is dealing with some COVID issues of their own. They notably added rookie defensive star Micah Parsons and starting left tackle Tyron Smith to the reserve list. With Smith out, one has to wonder if Dak Prescott will truly play the entire game.
Starting cornerback Trevon Diggs and starting safety Donovan Wilson might also be in danger of going on the COVID list after being added to Thursday’s injury report with “illness” designations.
Saturday night’s game could have a real preseason feel to it.
QUESTIONABLE
CB Trevon Diggs (illness)
S Jayron Kearse (hamstring)
RB Tony Pollard (foot)
S Donovan Wilson (illness)
...
RESERVE/COVID-19
WR Anthony Brown
LB Francis Bernard
DT Quinton Bohanna
DT Trysten Hill
S Malik Hooker
CB Jourdan Lewis
LB Keanu Neal
DT Osa Odighizuwa
LB Micah Parsons
OT Tyron Smith
CB Nahshon Wright
RESERVE/INJURED
OT Josh Ball
LB Jabril Cox
RB Rico Dowdle
OT Mitch Hyatt
TE Blake Jarwin (activation window is open)
FB Sewo Olonilua
CB Reggie Robinson II
DE Brent Urban
RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY
WR T.J. Vasher
