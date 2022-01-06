Eagles-Cowboys Final Injury Report: Miles Sanders out, two questionable

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

One player was ruled OUT: Miles Sanders.

No shock here. Sanders hasn’t practiced since suffering a broken hand in Week 16. The Eagles are hoping he’ll be ready to play in the wild card round. That timeline for his return might not be unrealistic; Marlon Mack suffered a broken hand and returned after missing two games in 2019. Nick Sirianni previously cited that scenario when talking about Sanders’ potential to return. We’ll see.

Two players were ruled QUESTIONABLE: Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson.

Neither player participated in practice this week. The Eagles are likey to be resting their starters, so, one would expect them to not play against Dallas.

The Eagles still have 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Assuming none are activated ahead of Saturday, they can call up 10 players from the practice squad as COVID replacements. They already used two COVID replacement spots by temporarily bringing up Cameron Malveaux and JaCoby Stevens earlier this week.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

OUT

RB Miles Sanders (hand)

QUESTIONABLE

OL Landon Dickerson (thumb)

OT Lane Johnson (rest/knee)

...

RESERVE/COVID-19

LB Genard Avery

DT Fletcher Cox

S Marcus Epps

TE Dallas Goedert

OG Nate Herbig

RB Jordan Howard

C Jason Kelce

CB Avonte Maddox

S Rodney McLeod

RB Boston Scott

LB Alex Singleton

TE Jack Stoll

RESERVE/INJURED

OG Brandon Brooks

TE Jason Croom

T/G Jack Driscoll

DE Brandon Graham

OG Isaac Seumalo

LB Davion Taylor

DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Dallas is dealing with some COVID issues of their own. They notably added rookie defensive star Micah Parsons and starting left tackle Tyron Smith to the reserve list. With Smith out, one has to wonder if Dak Prescott will truly play the entire game.

Starting cornerback Trevon Diggs and starting safety Donovan Wilson might also be in danger of going on the COVID list after being added to Thursday’s injury report with “illness” designations.

Saturday night’s game could have a real preseason feel to it.

QUESTIONABLE

CB Trevon Diggs (illness)

S Jayron Kearse (hamstring)

RB Tony Pollard (foot)

S Donovan Wilson (illness)

...

RESERVE/COVID-19

WR Anthony Brown

LB Francis Bernard

DT Quinton Bohanna

DT Trysten Hill

S Malik Hooker

CB Jourdan Lewis

LB Keanu Neal

DT Osa Odighizuwa

LB Micah Parsons

OT Tyron Smith

CB Nahshon Wright

RESERVE/INJURED

OT Josh Ball

LB Jabril Cox

RB Rico Dowdle

OT Mitch Hyatt

TE Blake Jarwin (activation window is open)

FB Sewo Olonilua

CB Reggie Robinson II

DE Brent Urban

RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

WR T.J. Vasher