NFL Week 18 Game Picks

Our Week 18 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 17 weeks, the BGN community is in first place with the opportunity to close things out as the regular season champs. It’s not a lock to happen, though. And don’t forget that we’ll still be doing picks through the playoffs.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are 7-point home underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The line should probably be even heavier in the opposition’s favor considering the Eagles seem likely to rest their starters. Two members of the BGN staff thinks that the Eagles’ backups can still lead them to victory.

NFL WEEK 18 PICKS BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers Week 17 Record 12-4 12-4 11-5 10-6 12-4 13-3 11-5 12-4 Season Record 162-94 165-91 164-92 155-101 153-103 161-95 157-99 166-90 Chiefs at Broncos Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Vote Cowboys at Eagles Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Eagles Cowboys Cowboys Vote Packers at Lions Lions Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Vote Colts at Jaguars Jaguars Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Vote Football Team at Giants Football Team Football Team Football Team Giants Football Team Football Team Football Team Vote Bears at Vikings Vikings Bears Bears Vikings Bears Vikings Vikings Vote Titans at Texans Titans Titans Titans Titans Texans Titans Titans Vote Steelers at Ravens Ravens Ravens Steelers Steelers Ravens Steelers Ravens Vote Bengals at Browns Bengals Bengals Bengals Browns Bengals Bengals Bengals Vote 49ers at Rams Rams 49ers Rams Rams 49ers Rams Rams Vote Panthers at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote Seahawks at Cardinals Seahawks Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Seahawks Cardinals Cardinals Vote Patriots at Dolphins Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Dolphins Patriots Patriots Vote Saints at Falcons Saints Saints Falcons Saints Saints Saints Falcons Vote Jets at Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Jets Bills Bills Vote Chargers at Raiders Chargers Raiders Chargers Raiders Tie Raiders Tie Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Poll Which team will win? Chiefs

Broncos vote view results 100% Chiefs (38 votes)

0% Broncos (0 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Cowboys

Eagles vote view results 67% Cowboys (29 votes)

32% Eagles (14 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Packers

Lions vote view results 77% Packers (31 votes)

22% Lions (9 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Colts

Jaguars vote view results 69% Colts (25 votes)

30% Jaguars (11 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Football Team

Giants vote view results 75% Football Team (24 votes)

25% Giants (8 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Bears

Vikings vote view results 45% Bears (16 votes)

54% Vikings (19 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Titans

Texans vote view results 96% Titans (30 votes)

3% Texans (1 vote) 31 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Steelers

Ravens vote view results 43% Steelers (14 votes)

56% Ravens (18 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Bengals

Browns vote view results 93% Bengals (27 votes)

6% Browns (2 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? 49ers

Rams vote view results 14% 49ers (4 votes)

85% Rams (23 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Panthers

Buccaneers vote view results 3% Panthers (1 vote)

96% Buccaneers (27 votes) 28 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Seahawks

Cardinals vote view results 3% Seahawks (1 vote)

96% Cardinals (25 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Patriots

Dolphins vote view results 88% Patriots (22 votes)

12% Dolphins (3 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Saints

Falcons vote view results 56% Saints (14 votes)

44% Falcons (11 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Jets

Bills vote view results 0% Jets (0 votes)

100% Bills (25 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now