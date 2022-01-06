NFL Week 18 Game Picks

Our Week 18 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.
After 17 weeks, the BGN community is in first place with the opportunity to close things out as the regular season champs. It’s not a lock to happen, though. And don’t forget that we’ll still be doing picks through the playoffs.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are 7-point home underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The line should probably be even heavier in the opposition’s favor considering the Eagles seem likely to rest their starters. Two members of the BGN staff thinks that the Eagles’ backups can still lead them to victory.
NFL WEEK 18 PICKS
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|Week 17 Record
|12-4
|12-4
|11-5
|10-6
|12-4
|13-3
|11-5
|12-4
|Season Record
|162-94
|165-91
|164-92
|155-101
|153-103
|161-95
|157-99
|166-90
|Chiefs at Broncos
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Vote
|Cowboys at Eagles
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Vote
|Packers at Lions
|Lions
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Vote
|Colts at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Vote
|Football Team at Giants
|Football Team
|Football Team
|Football Team
|Giants
|Football Team
|Football Team
|Football Team
|Vote
|Bears at Vikings
|Vikings
|Bears
|Bears
|Vikings
|Bears
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vote
|Titans at Texans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Texans
|Titans
|Titans
|Vote
|Steelers at Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Ravens
|Steelers
|Ravens
|Vote
|Bengals at Browns
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Browns
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Vote
|49ers at Rams
|Rams
|49ers
|Rams
|Rams
|49ers
|Rams
|Rams
|Vote
|Panthers at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Vote
|Seahawks at Cardinals
|Seahawks
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Seahawks
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Vote
|Patriots at Dolphins
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Vote
|Saints at Falcons
|Saints
|Saints
|Falcons
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Falcons
|Vote
|Jets at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Jets
|Bills
|Bills
|Vote
|Chargers at Raiders
|Chargers
|Raiders
|Chargers
|Raiders
|Tie
|Raiders
|Tie
|Vote
MAKE YOUR PICKS
