NFL Week 18 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s NFL matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Our Week 18 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 17 weeks, the BGN community is in first place with the opportunity to close things out as the regular season champs. It’s not a lock to happen, though. And don’t forget that we’ll still be doing picks through the playoffs.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are 7-point home underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The line should probably be even heavier in the opposition’s favor considering the Eagles seem likely to rest their starters. Two members of the BGN staff thinks that the Eagles’ backups can still lead them to victory.

NFL WEEK 18 PICKS

BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers
Week 17 Record 12-4 12-4 11-5 10-6 12-4 13-3 11-5 12-4
Season Record 162-94 165-91 164-92 155-101 153-103 161-95 157-99 166-90
Chiefs at Broncos Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Vote
Cowboys at Eagles Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Eagles Cowboys Cowboys Vote
Packers at Lions Lions Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Vote
Colts at Jaguars Jaguars Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Vote
Football Team at Giants Football Team Football Team Football Team Giants Football Team Football Team Football Team Vote
Bears at Vikings Vikings Bears Bears Vikings Bears Vikings Vikings Vote
Titans at Texans Titans Titans Titans Titans Texans Titans Titans Vote
Steelers at Ravens Ravens Ravens Steelers Steelers Ravens Steelers Ravens Vote
Bengals at Browns Bengals Bengals Bengals Browns Bengals Bengals Bengals Vote
49ers at Rams Rams 49ers Rams Rams 49ers Rams Rams Vote
Panthers at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote
Seahawks at Cardinals Seahawks Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Seahawks Cardinals Cardinals Vote
Patriots at Dolphins Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Dolphins Patriots Patriots Vote
Saints at Falcons Saints Saints Falcons Saints Saints Saints Falcons Vote
Jets at Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Jets Bills Bills Vote
Chargers at Raiders Chargers Raiders Chargers Raiders Tie Raiders Tie Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 100%
    Chiefs
    (38 votes)
  • 0%
    Broncos
    (0 votes)
38 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 67%
    Cowboys
    (29 votes)
  • 32%
    Eagles
    (14 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 77%
    Packers
    (31 votes)
  • 22%
    Lions
    (9 votes)
40 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 69%
    Colts
    (25 votes)
  • 30%
    Jaguars
    (11 votes)
36 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 75%
    Football Team
    (24 votes)
  • 25%
    Giants
    (8 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 45%
    Bears
    (16 votes)
  • 54%
    Vikings
    (19 votes)
35 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 96%
    Titans
    (30 votes)
  • 3%
    Texans
    (1 vote)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 43%
    Steelers
    (14 votes)
  • 56%
    Ravens
    (18 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 93%
    Bengals
    (27 votes)
  • 6%
    Browns
    (2 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 14%
    49ers
    (4 votes)
  • 85%
    Rams
    (23 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 3%
    Panthers
    (1 vote)
  • 96%
    Buccaneers
    (27 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 3%
    Seahawks
    (1 vote)
  • 96%
    Cardinals
    (25 votes)
26 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 88%
    Patriots
    (22 votes)
  • 12%
    Dolphins
    (3 votes)
25 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 56%
    Saints
    (14 votes)
  • 44%
    Falcons
    (11 votes)
25 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Jets
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Bills
    (25 votes)
25 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 56%
    Chargers
    (14 votes)
  • 44%
    Raiders
    (11 votes)
25 votes total Vote Now

