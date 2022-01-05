Eagles Injury Report: Landon Dickerson misses practice again

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Three players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Miles Sanders, Landon Dickerson, and Lane Johnson.

Sanders will not play this weekend. The Eagles are hoping to have him back for their wild card game.

Dickerson seems unlikely to play against the Cowboys after missing two straight days due to a thumb issue.

Johnson also seems unlikely to play.

Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Jalen Hurts and Shaun Bradley.

There’s no good reason for the Eagles to play Hurts on Sunday. Let him rest his ankle. Gardner Minshew can handle starting with Reid Sinnett serving as the backup.

Bradley returned to practice for the first time since his fender bender over the weekend. Looks like he might be able to suit up against Dallas.

Two players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Quez Watkins and Jack Anderson.

Good to see Watkins upgraded to full after being limited on Tuesday. He might not play much against Dallas, though, with the Eagles resting starters.

Anderson returned to practice after being listed under DNP on Tuesday due to illness. He could see some playing time depending on how the Eagles deploy their offensive line. Assuming the starters don’t play, Philly could go with something like this up front:

LT Andre Dillard

LG Sua Opeta

C Jack Anderson

RG Brett Toth

RT Le’Raven Clark

They’ll also likely look to bring up Kayode Awosika, Luke Juriga, and/or Casey Tucker from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Landon Dickerson (thumb)

OT Lane Johnson (rest/knee)

RB Miles Sanders (hand)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Shaun Bradley (stinger)

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

C/G Jack Anderson (illness)

WR Quez Watkins (knee)

DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Cowboys notably added Micah Parsons to their reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s possible he’ll test out of protocol before Saturday’s game but there might not be enough time for him to be cleared. His absence would be a break for the Eagles’ backup offensive line.

Dallas is fairly healthy when it comes to their active roster.