Jalen Hurts wrote a letter to the Washington Football Team

Much has been made about a group of fans nearly collapsing onto Jalen Hurts as he entered the tunnel following Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the Washington Football Team.

And understandably so.

While Hurts’ composure was remarkable, a number of fans were significantly injured. And those individuals have claimed they didn’t receive medical attention from Washington, despite the Football Team’s claim that suggested otherwise.

In the aftermath of these developments, Hurts decided to write a letter addressed to Dan Snyder’s team and NFL officials. NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared the entire message:

To Whom It May Concern: I am writing to inquire about what follow-up action is being considered in response to the near-tragic incident that took place at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022. As you are aware, many individuals, including fans, media personnel, and myself, were placed in a dangerous situation when portions of the FedEx Field tunnel collapsed. Although I was able to prevent the barrier from crashing onto me, that was not the same for others who could be suffering from lingering injuries. Through the initial shock, my first reaction was to assist those involved. However, while I displayed a calm composure, I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media. As a result, I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future. The resources of the NFL and team organizations ensure our safety through playin this physical sport, but what happened on Sunday put both fans and players unnecessarily at risk long after the final whistle. I looking forward to hearing from you on this matter. Sincerely, Jalen Hurts

Hurts was later asked about his letter during his Tuesday press conference. He had the following to say:

“I tried to handle the situation with a lot of poise and self-compassion. For the people that fell down, it really could’ve been so much worse. And it kind of didn’t hit me until after the fact, having some time to reflect on it and think about it. So, I just wanted to see what could be done to make sure it won’t happen again. That’s all I really care about. That’s a very tragic incident and it could’ve been much worse. Much, much worse. Just don’t want it to happen again.”

Good on Hurts to call more attention to this incident and how it’s being handled. He’s making an effort to not allow Washington and the league to merely slip it under the rug.

Initiative and accountability. Just some more examples of what makes Hurts a good leader and a very rootable player.

For what it’s worth, John Clark reports Washington Football Team president Jason Wright has (privately) responded to the letter from Hurts and has offered to speak with him directly. We’ll see what comes of this, if anything.