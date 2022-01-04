Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Cowboys game; plus COVID/practice squad news

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Tuesday in advance of their Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Note that this report is merely an estimation because the Eagles held a walk-through instead of a normal practice.

Five players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Miles Sanders, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Shaun Bradley, and Jack Anderson.

Nick Sirianni already indicated that Sanders won’t play against the Cowboys. The Eagles’ head coach is hopeful he can return for Philly’s first playoff game.

Dickerson is a new addition to the report with a thumb injury. No real need for the Eagles to have him play through it in a relatively meaningless game.

Johnson normally receives rest early in the week. He shouldn’t be playing in this game. The Eagles have enough offensive tackle to make it through without him.

Bradley is newly listed with a stinger injury after being involved in a fender bender on Saturday before the Washington game. The Eagles said they were keeping him out due to precautionary reasons. With the luxury to rest him for another game, the Eagles might continue to play it safe with him.

Anderson missing practice due to illness is worth monitoring; hopefully it’s not COVID-related. He could actually be in line for some playing time if he’s healthy enough to suit up. Especially if Dickerson isn’t suiting up.

Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Jalen Hurts and Quez Watkins.

Hurts’ ankle didn’t seem to limit him against Washington; he had a really nice 22-yard run for a third down conversion at one point. But the ankle clearly still isn’t 100% if he’s being listed on the injury report. It’s a no-brainer for the Eagles to rest him and start Gardner Minshew against Dallas. Reid Sinnett can be the backup quarterback.

Watkins is a new addition to the report with a knee issue. Something to monitor.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (TUESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C/G Jack Anderson (illness)

LB Shaun Bradley (stinger)

OL Landon Dickerson (thumb)

OT Lane Johnson (rest/knee)

RB Miles Sanders (hand)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)

WR Quez Watkins (knee)

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD NEWS

The Eagles elevated Cameron Malveaux and JaCoby Stevens to the active roster as COVID replacements.

Saturday will mark Malveaux’s third straight game action. Stevens is in line for his second NFL game after debuting against Washington. Both players could see expanded roles with the Eagles resting starters.

The Eagles also designated four practice squad protections. These players can’t be poached ahead of Saturday’s game: Kayode Awosika, John Hightower, Jared Mayden, and Mac McCain.

The Eagles could look to announce more COVID replacements if they still have a bunch of players on their reserve/COVID-19 list directly ahead of Saturday’s game. Doing so would allow them to rest more starters and give snaps to younger, developmental players.

The Eagles activated John Higtower, Craig James, and Noah Togiai from the practice squad COVID list.

The only player left on the list is KeeSean Johnson.

The Eagles released kicker Matt McCrane from the practice squad.

McCrane has recently bounced on and off the PS. The Eagles are loosely keeping in contact with him as an emergency kicker/punter option.

See below for a current look at the Eagles’ 2021 practice squad.

Format: Position, player, (times protected this season), [times elevated this season]*

*Not counting COVID-19 elevations.

WR John Hightower (12) [1]

S Jared Mayden (6) [2]

G/T Kayode Awosika (6)

CB Mac McCain (4)

CB Craig James (3)

LB JaCoby Stevens (2) [1]

TE Noah Togiai (2)

DT Marvin Wilson (2)

TE Richard Rodgers (1) [2]

DE Cameron Malveaux (1) [1]

RB Jason Huntley (1)

RB Kerryon Johnson

OL Luke Juriga

OT Casey Tucker

WR KeeSean Johnson — COVID LIST

WR Deon Cain

DT Raequan Williams

LB Christian Elliss

{DE Matt Leo — international exemption - doesn’t count towards limit}

DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT (TUESDAY)

The Cowboys just lost starting wide receiver (and potential Eagles free agent target?) Michael Gallup to a season-ending ACL injury but their active roster is pretty healthy.

Mike McCarthy seems to be planning on testing the Cowboys’ injury luck by unnecessarily playing his starters in Philly.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Jayron Kearse (hamstring)

RB Tony Pollard (foot)

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)