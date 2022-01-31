Doug Pederson reportedly gets second interview with Jaguars

Doug Pederson may land a head coaching job after all.

The Super Bowl LII champion is getting a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

This news comes not too long after it was reported that Pederson interviewed for the New Orleans Saints’ vacancy.

There’s been speculation about Pederson ending up in Jacksonville ever since Urban Meyer was fired. (And probably even before that since his dismissal looked like an inevitability.)

While Eagles fans should be happy to see Doug moving closer to a second chance, they should be concerned about his chances to succeed with the Jaguars. Yes, they have Trevor Lawrence and a young team to build around. But owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke have troubling track records.

Pederson himself has reportedly expressed reservations about that duo. As written in Sports Illustrated earlier today:

Dan Quinn said thanks but no thanks early in the process. Doug Pederson, I’m told, was lukewarm about the chance to go there, given what he’d gone through in Philly and the structure in place in Jacksonville.

Perhaps Pederson is willing to take a chance in Jacksonville as opposed to being shut out of the head coaching cycle entirely.

We’ll stay tuned to see how this one shakes out.