Jake Elliott makes Pro Bowl as replacement

The Philadelphia Eagles now have four representatives in the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Jake Elliott is going to Las Vegas to participate in the NFL’s all-star game, according to an official announcement. Elliott made the cut as a replacement with Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay unavailable due to his team’s Super Bowl appearance.

After having the worst season of his young career in 2020, Elliott bounced back big in 2021. He made 30 of his 33 field goal attempts for a made percentage of 90.9%. Elliott also didn’t miss any of his 44 extra point attempts. Thus, his first career Pro Bowl appearance is well deserved.

The Eagles are glad to know they don’t have a kicker problem on their hands, especially after signing Elliott to a contract extension in 2019. He’s under contract with the team through 2024.

Only two Eagles players — Jason Kelce and Darius Slay — were selected to the original Pro Bowl roster. Javon Hargrave was also named as a replacement last week.

The actual Pro Bowl game will take place this Sunday, February 6. I know you’re pumped to watch it.