Eagles News: Jim Schwartz to reunite with Frank Reich?

Report: Colts Plan to Interview Titans Senior Defensive Assistant Jim Schwartz for DC Vacancy - Stampede Blue

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts plan on interviewing Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz for their current defensive coordinator vacancy. [...] He previously served as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator (2016-20)—where he coordinated alongside Colts head coach Frank Reich on the Eagles’ Super Bowl winning 2017 team, so there’s obviously a coaching connection there. [...] Schwartz joins the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Joe Cullen and Washington Football Team’s Chris Harris as external candidates the Colts have or will reportedly interview for their defensive coordinator opening—with more interviewees presumably still on the horizon.

Super Bowl LVI is Bengals vs. Rams - BGN

The stage for Super Bowl LVI is set: the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will play in the final game of the 2022 NFL playoffs to crown the Vince Lombardi Trophy winner. Oddly enough, it’s the second straight year where there will be a Super Bowl team playing at their home stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to ever pull off that feat last season. The Rams are now going to try to become the second.But hopefully not! When it comes to a Philadelphia Eagles rooting interest in this game, it’s an easy call to cheer for the Bengals. At least, that’s the way I see it. Joe Burrow is pretty cool and Cincy has a fun underdog vibe. Some might want to see Matthew Stafford finally win big after losing a lot in Detroit but, eh, I’m good.

10 players (and a few more) to watch on offense at the Senior Bowl - PE.com

I could argue that this is the best group of Senior Bowl quarterbacks since I first attended the game in 2012 because of how deep it is. Most analysts and evaluators would agree that five of the first six quarterbacks who will be drafted this spring will be in attendance in Mobile, and the week of practices will play a huge hand in who hears their name called first. Kenny Pickett (Pitt), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), and Carson Strong (Nevada) will suit up for the National Team (coached by the New York Jets), while Malik Willis (Liberty), Sam Howell (North Carolina), and Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky) will suit up for the American Team (coached by the Detroit Lions). Pickett was set to go to the Senior Bowl last January before going back for his fifth year, and he saw his stock explode with a strong senior campaign. Ridder led the Bearcats to a College Football Playoff berth, the first Group of Five team to do so. Strong led a prolific Nevada offense and has one of the stronger arms of the group. Willis led a dynamic Liberty pass game and was also an electric runner with the football over the last two seasons. Howell jumped into the starting lineup for Mack Brown as a true freshman in 2019 and never looked back, and the tough, athletic passer was the unquestioned leader for UNC every year he was under center. Zappe broke a number of records at Houston Baptist before setting even more with the Hilltoppers in 2021.

How the Cowboys can easily get themselves under the salary cap for 2022 - Blogging The Boys

Between Prescott and Cooper the Cowboys could get comfortably under the cap. They have other options, too. As Bobby Belt notes, DeMarcus Lawrence has a $27 million cap hit for 2022, and the Cowboys can’t keep him on the books at that number. Given the fact that Lawrence is getting older and his sack numbers are not rebounding, there has even been some chatter outside of the organization about releasing him. More likely, though, given everything besides sacks that Lawrence gives the Cowboys on defense, they would restructure him. They could save up to $12 million by doing that, but his 2023 number would balloon. The Cowboys can also make moves with guys like Tyron Smith, Zack Martin or La’el Collins to free up more cap space. And there are decisions to be made around players like Blake Jarwin or Anthony Brown that could also free up space. The Cowboys have options. Obviously you would want to be under the cap instead of over, and doing these options pushes the problem down the road where you hope you get relief by a rising salary cap league-wide. But the Cowboys do this every year. Stephen Jones will get the Cowboys under the cap, then he will go bargain-hunting in free agency. Same as it ever was.

Big Blue View mailbag: No, this isn’t all about Brian Daboll - Big Blue View

Sterling Shepard has $7.99 million in pro-rated bonus money that the Giants are responsible for on their cap over 2022 and 2023 combined. Honestly, he has already banked that money. The Giants just have to account for it, which is why the bonus money is pro-rated across the life of the contract. The Giants could probably convert some of Shepard’s $8.475 million 2022 base salary into a signing bonus, pushing some of that money into next season. I couldn’t give you a minimum number. What they would effectively be doing is making Shepard less expensive in 2022, but MORE expensive and harder to move on from in 2023. Most likely, the Giants make Shepard a post-June 1 cut. They would take a $3.995 million cap hit and save $8.5 million. I’m not sure there is a better way.

Bears hire Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears have offered their offensive coordinator role to Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Update: Adam Schefter is reporting that the deal is done; Getsy is the Bears new offensive coordinator. Final Update: The move is now official per the Bears. [BLG Note: Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo will not be going to Chicago.]

How the Bengals and Rams Punched Their Tickets to Super Bowl LVI - MMQB

If I were Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, I’d already be thinking about asking for a trade. Just consider how the Jacksonville job was looked at last year (No. 1 pick with a generation QB prospect available; multiple picks in Rounds 1, 2, 4 and 5; $75 million in cap space, patient ownership) to how it is now (a mess in need of significant fumigation), and you get a picture of what Lawrence is up against going forward. Dan Quinn said thanks but no thanks early in the process. Doug Pederson, I’m told, was lukewarm about the chance to go there, given what he’d gone through in Philly and the structure in place in Jacksonville.

4 winners and 6 losers from the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals - Arrowhead Pride

LOSERS — Andy Reid: Like his quarterback, the head coach wasn’t as great as he should have been. When they had a chance to put points on the board at the end of the first half, both lacked the situational awareness to get the job done. Mahomes seemed to think he had another timeout and convinced Reid to let him take another shot at a touchdown. Then as time expired, he threw to Tyreek Hill short of the end zone. In the second half, execution was even worse. The offense stalled, managing only a field goal in the final two quarters plus overtime. These two get the credit when the team wins — and should also get the blame when they don’t. They didn’t get it done on Sunday — so this season will ultimately be remembered as a failure.

The Winners and Losers of the NFL Conference Championship Games - The Ringer

Andy Reid is one of the smartest and most influential offensive coaches in the history of the game. He’s also earned a reputation for screwing up clock situations throughout his career. Sunday brought another such instance that helped cost Kansas City the game, although it slipped under the radar.

Bengals vs. Rams early odds for Super Bowl 56 - Cincy Jungle

This team is used to the underdog role this season, and being it once again will just continue to add fuel to the fire for this team. Let’s hope the winning trend goes along with them to Los Angeles and this franchise finally is able to hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

LA Rams are Super Bowl bound! - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald lead the Rams back to the Super Bowl — and they’re hosting!!! The Rams beat the 49ers, 20-17, in the NFC championship game.

The First Read, Super Bowl LVI: Seven factors that could determine NFL’s biggest game - NFL.com

1) Joe Burrow must keep playing like the next Joe Montana. It would’ve been hyperbolic to make such a comparison prior to the AFC title game. Not now. Not after Burrow faced an 18-point deficit in Arrowhead Stadium against the two-time defending AFC champs and with Patrick Mahomes standing on the other sideline. The Bengals won this game because they indeed are a good team, as Burrow kept telling people after Cincinnati’s Divisional Round win over Tennessee. They believed they could win because Burrow — who threw for 250 yards with two touchdowns and one interception — sets the tone for this scrappy bunch. The comparison to Montana comes here because this is how Montana looked when he was a young signal-caller on the rise in San Francisco, not because Burrow is on his way to leading a dynasty. It was Montana’s brilliance that drove the 49ers to believe they could go from being an annual joke to being a champion, and he had to go through a dominant franchise (Dallas) in his first postseason to make it happen. Burrow just did the same thing. He also provided ample reason to believe he won’t be unnerved now that he’ll be competing in the Super Bowl against a Rams team playing in its own stadium. The Bengals hadn’t won a playoff game in over 30 years when these playoffs began. They just went on the road and beat the top AFC seed in the Divisional Round and the team most people expected to win it all heading into this weekend. There were a lot of factors that contributed to that victory. The biggest is undoubtedly the presence of Joe Burrow.

Conference Championships: Rams vs. Bengals? The ‘Not In A Hundred Years’ Super Bowl Is Here - FMIA

The Bengals last January finished a 4-11-1 season. Joe Burrow, the promising rookie quarterback, got hurt in late November, and the knee injury was so significant that it seemed unlikely he’d be ready to play by the 2021 season-opener. Zac Taylor, the head coach, was 6-25-1 in two seasons, depths not reached by a Bengal coach since David Shula. The defense stunk to high heaven. Sixteen games, 17 sacks. Seventeen sacks! All season! Two days after the season ended, a young man from Florida, 21-year-old kicker Evan McPherson, declared he would skip his final year of eligibility with the Gators to enter the NFL draft. No one except a couple of Cincinnati scouts and de facto GM Duke Tobin found anything encouraging in that. They’d scouted McPherson, liked him, and would scout him a lot more in the 16 weeks before the draft. On draft day, Cincinnati made McPherson the fifth pick of the fifth round. No other kicker was drafted last April.

Sunday Late Night Wrap Up #21: Super Bowl LVI is set! Bengals and Rams! - The SB Nation NFL Show

There is only one game left in this NFL season and it is THE game. Super Bowl LVI was set on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams punched their tickets to football’s biggest stage. What happened? How did it all go down? Check out the latest Sunday Late Night Wrap Up as we get you caught up!

