Super Bowl LVI is Bengals vs. Rams

The stage for Super Bowl LVI is set: the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will play in the final game of the 2022 NFL playoffs to crown the Vince Lombardi Trophy winner.

Oddly enough, it’s the second straight year where there will be a Super Bowl team playing at their home stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to ever pull off that feat last season. The Rams are now going to try to become the second.

But hopefully not!

When it comes to a Philadelphia Eagles rooting interest in this game, it’s an easy call to cheer for the Bengals. At least, that’s the way I see it. Joe Burrow is pretty cool and Cincy has a fun underdog vibe. Some might want to see Matthew Stafford finally win big after losing a lot in Detroit but, eh, I’m good.

More than anything, I don’t want to see Sean McVay win a Super Bowl. He’s incredibly overrated; a number of mistakes easily could’ve ended up costing the Rams from beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. To some extent, LA won in spite of him. Yet he’ll get a ton of hype about being a genius leading up to the final game of the season. And the hype machine will really be out of control if he actually wins a title.

Should be a good game. Looking forward to watching in two week’s time.

Go Bengals!

Here’s the basic information you need to know about The Big Game.

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Start time: 6:30 PM Eastern

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California

TV channel: NBC

Online streaming: FuboTV

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen, Terry McAulay

Odds: Updates at DraftKings Nation

Halftime show: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar

Referee: Ronald Torbert