NFL Playoff Picks Against the Spread: AFC and NFC Championship Game

Before the conference championship round of the 2022 NFL playoffs kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for these games. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook. You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread.

My overall record is 146-135, which is tied with the BGN community. I’ve gone 4-6 in the playoffs while you’ve gone 7-3. Let’s see If you can keep it up to come out on top.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

CINCINNATI BENGALS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-7): Prior to the playoffs beginning, I picked the Bengals to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. My faith in Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and company has been rewarded thus far. Am I a coward if I give up on them now? Yes. Yes, I am. Last weekend’s victory over Buffalo was a reminder that the Chiefs are inevitable. Josh Allen was nearly flawless in Kansas City and it still wasn’t good enough. Even if Burrow brings his A-game, it’s not hard to imagine him being limited by Cincy’s porous offensive line. While I would love to be wrong, I just don’t think the Bengals have enough to win. They’ve overachieved by making it this far. They’ll have an opportunity to get Burrow more support in the offseason and solidify themselves as a top-tier AFC contender. The Chiefs winning this one comfortably feels likely but I won’t regret going down believing that Burrow can at least help to make it close. PICK: Bengals +7

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS: There’s a lot of talk out there about how the 49ers own the Rams. And it’s obviously been true. But it wasn’t that long ago when Sean McVay’s team was up 17-0 on Kyle Shanahan. The Niners came back to win that one in overtime, yes, but the point is that it’s not like the Rams are consistently outclassed by their NFC West rivals. The Rams are due for a win. Though I don’t love betting on McVay, I do believe there’s merit in betting on the better quarterback. And Matthew Stafford has made some really important throws in the postseson. Jimmy Garoppolo, meanwhile, has yet to throw a touchdown since the playoffs started. He can only be carried so far by the running game, the defense, and the special teams unit. PICK: Rams -3.5