Eagles News: Jon Dorenbos saved a life

Jon Dorenbos saves woman’s life in L.A. fire accident - NBCSP

Former Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos’s life remains exceptionally eventful, even in accidental ways. Dorenbos and his wife Annalise Dale happened to be nearby when the owner of a Huntington Beach restaurant caught fire because of a space heater, and Dorenbos jumped into action. According to eyewitnesses on the scene, his quick thinking and action saved her life. “After talking with the victim’s family, we kept hearing about this witness who came to the rescue,” NBC4 Los Angeles reporter Hetty Chang explained late Friday night. “It turns out he’s a man who already wears many notable hats, including now hero.” Ana Nakao, the co-owner of VegiLicious and the victim of the fire, has undergone two surgeries according to her husband Akira after suffering second- and third-degree burns. But it could’ve been much worse if not for Dorenbos’s help.

Giants have a new head coach to pair with their new general manager - BGN

So, should the Philadelphia Eagles be worried about the Giants’ new hires? Perhaps. This route is certainly less preferable than the Giants sticking with Judge and merely promoting in-house candidate Kevin Abrams to replace Dave Gettleman as GM. Schoen assisted in building a quality Bills roster and Daboll played a part in Josh Allen’s development. Of course, there’s no guarantee that their success in New York will carry over to North Jersey. The Giants being tied for the league’s worst record since the start of 2017 isn’t just an accident or a case of an extremely bad luck. They don’t deserve automatic benefit of the doubt. It’s quite possible they got it wrong once again.

Eye On The Enemy #83: Previewing this weekend’s conference title games with Cody Benjamin - BGN Radio

On the latest episode, John Stolnis talked with CBS Sports NFL writer Cody Benjamin to preview this weekend’s conference title games and then talked about the legacy of Andy Reid if he wins this Sunday. He also wondered why the heck Doug Pederson doesn’t appear to be a serious head coaching candidate.

Brandon Brooks, Javon Hargrave highlight the pros of free agency - PE.com

In their own very particular way, offensive guard Brandon Brooks and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave are case studies for what NFL free agency is all about and are, stepping back and seeing the big picture, exactly what the Eagles would love to add to the 2022 roster when that portion of the offseason opens on March 16. Brooks, who announced on Wednesday that he was retiring from the game after 10 seasons, and Hargrave, who later that day was named to the 2022 Pro Bowl, are perfect examples of what happens when good scouting and proper allocation of roster priorities come together in the frenzy of free agency. Both players started their NFL careers elsewhere – Brooks played four seasons with Houston and Hargrave was a starter with Pittsburgh for all four of his seasons, playing about half of the defensive snaps until his final season when injuries pushed that percentage higher – before the opportunity to test free agency came about. Neither player generated pre-free agency buzz in those “Best of” lists that fans obsess over every year and that have already circulated looking ahead to March 16. What’s interesting is that, while the Eagles placed a high value on both players, the “Best of” lists didn’t go quite that far. In 2016, NFL.com listed Brooks as the 60th best-available free agent under the heading “Starters With Questions.” Of Brooks, NFL.com said, “He has shown that he can start in multiple systems.” And that’s all it said.

Rapoport: Packers to promote OL coach Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator - Acme Packing Company

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers are going to promote offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator. This move was expected after the Packers blocked the Denver Broncos’ request to interview Stenavich for their offensive coordinator opening. Stenavich spent the last three seasons as the Packers’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator after spending 2017 and 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant offensive line coach following his jump from the college level. Stenavich also spent the 2006 and 2007 summers in Green Bay as an offensive lineman, representing the team with the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europa.

Bears Hired Ian Cunningham as Assistant General Manager - Windy City Gridiron

He previously held the title of Director of Player Personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles. Ian also served for 9 seasons in various scouting roles with the Baltimore Ravens from 2008 through 2016. In 2017 he left for a promotion in Philly, and has served alongside Co-Director of Player Personnel Brandon Brown in assembling the current Eagles roster. That same 2017 season was when the Eagles won their first ever Super Bowl championship. A key part of this hire is the idea he will become the team’s first ever Assistant GM. In the history of the franchise, there has never been any person that held such a title. As of today, that has changed, and for good reason. It’s a way to collect more brilliant football minds into a franchise that’s starved for such figures. He comes to Chicago with a strong resume of player evaluations, and an even stronger culture with the Philadelphia Eagles organization. Things are truly beginning to take a new shape within the Bears’ corporate headquarters.

5 options for Giants’ defensive coordinator - Big Blue View

Vic Fangio hasn’t been widely linked to the Giants, but if the team would be foolish to not bring him in for an interview if they have an opening at defensive coordinator. Fangio has been widely regarded as one of the best defensive minds in the NFL for years now, dating back to his rabid defenses under Jim Harbough for the San Francisco 49ers. Fangio excels in ratcheting up pressure on opposing quarterbacks and creating chaos on the offensive side of the ball. Brian Daboll comes from the New England Erhardt-Perkins school of offense which focuses on keeping things simple while attacking what the opposing team can’t defend well. Fangio’s defenses work in much the same way, keeping things simple for his players while taking away what opposing offenses do well and attacking what they don’t. Vic Fangio quietly laid down much of the blueprint for modern NFL defense over the last decade, so it behoove the Giants to talk to The Man himself.

For the Cowboys, Sean Payton would not be an upgrade over Mike McCarthy - Blogging The Boys

So how exactly is Payton different from McCarthy? What does he bring to the Cowboys that McCarthy doesn’t already? Because when you look at things from all angles, it becomes hard to find a really good answer. Payton might do really well if he were coaching the Cowboys; he might even match McCarthy’s 12 wins from 2021, something Payton has only done twice in the last nine years. But is he a clear cut upgrade over the Cowboys’ current coach? No way. [BLG Note: Lol. The Cowboys are way more intimidating with Payton than McCarthy.]

49ers activate Trenton Cannon, promote Nate Sudfeld - PFT

The team announced that they have activated running back Trenton Cannon from injured reserve and waiving [former Eagles] wide receiver River Cracraft. [...] Sudfeld served as a backup when Jimmy Garoppolo was out of the lineup, but Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that his elevation is not a sign of concern about Garoppolo’s right thumb and that Sudfeld is not expected to be active against the Rams.

2022 NFL Draft: Five standouts from HBCU Combine - NFL.com

Saturday marked the NFL’s first Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine. Held in partnership with the Senior Bowl, the event provided exposure and opportunity to draft prospects who deserve a chance to prove they can play at the next level. All 32 teams were represented on an unusually cold weekend in Mobile, with evaluators spending Friday interviewing and measuring 39 prospects from 22 different HBCUs. On Saturday, a large group of scouts spent several hours testing and working out the NFL hopefuls at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center. Several league executives, including Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent and Director of Football Development Kevin Boothe, helped lead the effort to make Saturday’s event a reality. There will be ongoing conversations in the weeks to come about how to make it even better for players and scouts, but this was an important start.

Tom Brady denies ESPN report he’s retiring from NFL after 22 seasons - SB Nation

Tom Brady has finally retired. The 44-year-old quarterback plans to retire from the NFL after a 22-year career, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. Brady had consistently said he planned to play through his age-45 season, but there were rumblings this could be his final playoff run before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the 2022 playoffs. The Rams’ 30-27 victory is the last game Brady will play in his career. Brady is now rebuking the report, and saying he hasn’t made his final decision yet.

...

