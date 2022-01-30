NFL Playoffs: Conference Championships

We are just two games away from the Super Bowl, and if the divisional round was any indication, the conference championship games on Sunday should be must-watch events.

The first matchup of Sunday’s double header will feature the Cincinnati Bengals on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship. The Bengals are fresh off their first road playoff win ever in franchise history, and the Chiefs pulled off a historic offensive performance in their divisional overtime win last weekend. The Chiefs were the only home team to win last weekend, and Arrowhead Stadium is sure to make things difficult for Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

This is the first time Cincinnati and Kansas City have ever met in the postseason, but they did play each other just a few weeks ago during the regular season. The Bengals ended up getting a narrow home-win, 34-31, in early-January. Cincinnati leads the all-time series between these teams 16-14, and have won five of the past six matchups. Unfortunately for them, the last time they played in Kansas City, back in 2018, the Chiefs crushed the Bengals, 45-10.

The late game on Sunday will feature a West Coast battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship. Sure, this is technically a home game for the Rams, but there’s little doubt that Niners fans let it feel that way. These teams have only met one other time in the postseason, back in January 1990, with San Francisco getting a huge home win, 30-3.

While they might not have many postseason meetings, they have a pretty extensive regular season history with the Niners leading the all-time series between these teams, 74-67-3. The Niners have won the past six games against the Rams, including most recently in early-January, in a game they won in overtime, 27-24.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s games.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Game time: 3:00 PM EST

Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: FuboTV | Paramount+

Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (Cin.), 81 (KC), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (Cin.), 226 (KC), 88 (National) | SXM App: 806 (Cin.), 815 (KC)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Cincinnati Bengals: +7 (+260)

Kansas City Chiefs: -7 (-335)

Over/under: 54.5 points

Poll Which team are you rooting for? Bengals

Chiefs vote view results 79% Bengals (139 votes)

20% Chiefs (35 votes) 174 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Bengals: www.CincyJungle.com

Chiefs: www.ArrowheadPride.com

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Game time: 6:40 PM EST

Channel: FOX

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (SF), 81 (LAR), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (SF), 226 (LAR), 88 (National) | SXM App: 827 (SF), 818 (LAR)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

San Francisco 49ers: +3.5 (+155)

Los Angeles Rams: -3.5 (-180)

Over/under: 46 points

Poll Which team do you want to win? Niners

Rams vote view results 50% Niners (83 votes)

49% Rams (81 votes) 164 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

49ers: www.NinersNation.com

Rams: www.TurfShowTimes.com

Reacts Results

Open thread: Discuss Sunday’s games in the comments below.