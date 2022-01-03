Monday Night Football: Browns vs. Steelers

The final game of Week 17 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Cleveland Browns (7-8) on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1), in what will probably be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game on at Heinz Field.
The Steelers lead the all-time series, 76-60-1, and have won three of their last four meetings. They last faced off in late-October, with Pittsburgh getting a road win in Cleveland, 15-10. The last time they played each other in Pittsburgh, things were worse for the Browns, who suffered a big 38-7 loss.
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: ESPN
Date: Monday, January 3, 2022
Location: Heinz Field | Pittsburgh, PA
Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Cle.), 83 (Pit.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Cle.), 225 (Pit.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 807 (Cle.), 826 (Pit.), 88 (National)
Online Streaming
Cleveland Browns: +3 (+130)
Pittsburgh Steelers: -3 (-150)
Over/under: 43.5 points
