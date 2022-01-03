Monday Night Football: Browns vs. Steelers

The final game of Week 17 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Cleveland Browns (7-8) on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1), in what will probably be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game on at Heinz Field.

The Steelers lead the all-time series, 76-60-1, and have won three of their last four meetings. They last faced off in late-October, with Pittsburgh getting a road win in Cleveland, 15-10. The last time they played each other in Pittsburgh, things were worse for the Browns, who suffered a big 38-7 loss.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, January 3, 2022

Location: Heinz Field | Pittsburgh, PA

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Cle.), 83 (Pit.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Cle.), 225 (Pit.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 807 (Cle.), 826 (Pit.), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Cleveland Browns: +3 (+130)

Pittsburgh Steelers: -3 (-150)

Over/under: 43.5 points

