Eagles-Washington snap count analysis

Time to analyze the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their Week 17 win over the Washington Football Team.
OFFENSE
- Nate Herbig briefly missed some playing time with Sua Opeta coming in to play right guard.
- DeVonta Smith led all Eagles skill players in playing time but only saw six targets. You already know what I’m going to say.
- Dallas Goedert was just behind Smith but led the Birds in targets (7), receptions (6), and yards (71).
- The Eagles went heavy on multiple tight end sets with Jack Stoll playing the third-highest snap percentage of his career.
- Boston Scott led all Eagles running backs in playing time percentage (52%), carries (14), yards (47), and touchdowns (2). He wasn’t incredibly efficient with just a 3.4 average but he played well.
- Jalen Reagor has seen two of his lowest snap percentages this season come in the Eagles’ past two games. Three of his 16 games this season have resulted in him finishing with negative yardage. Including this one when his sole touch went for a three-yard loss.
- Jordan Howard just did not look effective out there. His 11 carries went for 26 yards, a 2.4 average. His longest run was seven yards. Howard entered the game with a stinger injury on top of the knee injury he was already dealing with. The Birds probably should’ve just held him out and called up Kerryon Johnson from the practice squad.
- Greg Ward only saw two targets but one was the 27-yard gain that turned 3rd-and-14 into 1st-and-goal from WFT’s 4-yard line. The Eagles made it a two-point game by capping off the drive with a touchdown. Big catch.
- Turns out that Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard both being hurt isn’t leading the Eagles to leaning on Kenneth Gainwell much more often. The rookie running back saw just one carry and wasn’t utilized in the passing game.
DEFENSE
- For the second time this season (and, even more specifically, the second time against Washington), Darius Slay saw a single offensive snap. He appeared to be a decoy yet again. Do the Eagles eventually get him an actual touch? Hopefully.
- This was a nickel-heavy game with Avonte Maddox seeing his second-highest snap percentage of the season.
- Derek Barnett saw a normal amount of playing time despite missing practice all week while being on the COVID list. Barnett missed a chance to pick up a sack while unblocked. He’s at three sacks in his last 21 games.
- This was a big game for Josh Sweat. He had two pass deflections, 1.5 sacks, and one tackle for loss.
- Genard Avery struggled in run defense but came up with a big sack at one point. He’s been flashing recently as a role-player.
- Ryan Kerrigan officially started against his former team but didn’t play a ton or make much of an impact. What’s new? He’s failed to log a single stat in 11 of his 15 games this season.
- No great reason to be playing Kerrigan more than Tarron Jackson.
- Cameron Malveaux saw a limited role after being elevated from the practice squad. He was on the field for Washington’s first touchdown, which didn’t help his stock.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kary Vincent Jr. saw a fairly large special teams role during his first NFL regular season game and Eagles debut. Ditto for JaCoby Stevens, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.
- Not pictured: Brett Toth played four special teams snaps while Andre Dillard played two.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Miles Sanders, Shaun Bradley, Reid Sinnett, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tay Gowan, Le’Raven Clark, Jack Anderson
ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew
- It’s unclear if Sanders will be able to return for Philly’s first playoff game. It’s good that the Eagles won’t be really missing him in Week 18 since they won’t have much to play for against Dallas.
- Bradley should be able to return after missing Week 17 due to getting in a fender bender on Saturday morning.
