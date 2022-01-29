Eagles News: Jonathan Gannon is a finalist for the Texans’ head coaching job

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Gannon now a finalist for Texans head coaching job - NBCSP

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a finalist for the Texans’ head coaching job. Gannon, 39, interviewed with the Texans back on Jan. 18 but now he’s getting another interview on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Texans interviewed former NFL quarterback Josh McCown a second time on Friday, which means McCown and Gannon are the first known finalists for this job. Gannon last week interviewed for three different head coaching jobs. In addition to his interview with the Texans, Gannon also interviewed with the Broncos and Vikings. The Broncos have since hired former Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, while the Vikings job remains open.

DeVonta Smith says Eagles fans can expect to see even more from him in Year 2 - BGN

DeVonta Smith’s rookie season was an unmitigated success. He led the Eagles with 64 receptions for 916 yards (14.3 average), and five touchdowns. His yardage total broke a franchise record for rookie receiving, previously held by some guy named DeSean Jackson. The arrow on Smith is very much pointing upward. And while it was exciting to watch The Slim Reaper’s first year in the NFL, one can easily look forward to him taking another step forward in Year 2. Speaking to BGN Radio on behalf of Panini Trading Cards, Smith talked to Bleeding Green Nation’s Raichele Privette about what the future holds for him. “Expect to see more,” Smith said. “I didn’t kind of reach my goals that I wanted to reach. So, I know what I have to do to get to where I want to be. So, you’re going to see more.”

SPECIAL: DEVONTA SMITH INTERVIEW - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette is joined by 2020 Heisman trophy-winner, two-time National Champion and wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, DeVonta Smith to talk about having his own rookie trading card, passing DeSean Jackson’s record for most receiving yards by a rookie in Eagles’ franchise history and more!

Mailbag: Power ranking Eagles seasons since 2000; can the Eagles fit Russell Wilson in under the cap - PhillyVoice

For any team trading for Wilson, his contract is pretty straightforward. His salary in 2022 is $19 million, and he has a $5 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the new league year. He’d count for $24 million against the cap, a very reasonable number. As of today, the Eagles have a little under $23 million in cap space, which means they could initially fit him in under the cap, pre roster bonus. If they wanted to reduce his cap number further, they could very easily convert a huge chunk of his salary into a signing bonus and spread that money over future years. So the short answer is yes, fitting Wilson in under the cap would not be a hindrance in any real way.

Top NFL free-agent wide receivers for 2022: Execs weigh in on Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Odell Beckham Jr., others - ESPN+

DJ Chark Jr. is a fascinating case. After a 1,000-yard season in 2019 with the Jaguars, he seemed poised to stardom but struggled with injury and performance over the next two years. (He’s already moving well and running on that fractured left ankle suffered in October, so that shouldn’t affect his free agency status.) One AFC exec questions whether Chark has what it takes to be great, saying the traits are there, but his fitness and nuanced route-running aren’t where they could be. The Philadelphia Eagles could look to Chark if they need a deep threat to complement DeVonta Smith.

Eagles thoughts: Jonathan Gannon’s HC candidacy, Milton Williams watch and defending special teams - The Athletic

On that point, while I think the Eagles are probably better off if Gannon returns, I do find his popularity as a head-coaching candidate confounding. He’s a one-year defensive coordinator whose only season in charge produced a bad unit. It’s impossible not to compare him in this sense to 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Like Gannon, Ryans is a first-year defensive coordinator. Like the 39-year-old Gannon, Ryans, 37, is young and has a winning personality. Unlike Gannon, Ryans’ defense was (and is) very good. The Niners defense finished the regular season seventh in DVOA and just held Aaron Rodgers’ Packers offense to 10 points in the playoffs. Unlike Gannon, Ryans is black. Feel free to draw your own conclusions as to why he’s had one interview for an open head-coaching job while Gannon has had three.

Packers to interview two outside candidates for their offensive coordinator opening - Acme Packing Company

Despite Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stating that he would replace offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett with an in-house candidate, if Hackett left for a head coaching opportunity, the Packers will interview two outside candidates for their vacancy, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. With Hackett taking the Denver Broncos’ chief gig, the Packers will look at Los Angeles Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger and Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to potentially replace Hackett, along with their in-house candidates in quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich.

10 players to watch at the East-West Shrine Bowl - PE.com

The 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl practices begin today ahead of the all-star game on Thursday, February 3rd at 8 PM on NFL Network. For the week leading up to the game in Las Vegas, some of the top seniors in the country will take the field in order to improve their draft stock in front of all 32 NFL teams and a coaching staff comprised of some of the bright young coaches around the league. Who are the most intriguing players to watch? [...] WR Charleston Rambo, Miami. A three-year college starter who began his career in Oklahoma catching passes from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Rambo is an explosive pass catcher with instant speed at the snap. Whether it’s in the quick game where he can take a simple slant pass to the house at any point, or in the vertical pass game where he consistently can take the top off the defense, Rambo has game-breaking potential in the NFL. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior spent his final season in Miami, leading the Hurricanes in receiving yards.

Valentine’s Views: Giants make the right move in pairing Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll - Big Blue View

Will GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll be the dynamic duo to bring the New York Giants back to NFL relevance, and perhaps to championship glory? I don’t know. There is no way any of us can know. There is no way co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, or Schoen and Daboll themselves, can know. What I do know is this — the more I considered the head coaching candidates the Giants were looking at after hiring Schoen, the more Daboll seemed like the best candidate for the job among the available choices. Daboll seemed like the right choice for Schoen, a 42-year-old first-time general manager who is just getting his feet wet and figuring out how to do the job the Giants have entrusted to him.

Houston Texans Head Coaching Search: Josh McCown “Earns” Second Interview - Battle Red Blog

Josh McCown has no coaching experience. The only thing he has going for him as far as being a head coach in the NFL is that one of his closest friends, Jack Easterby, has the ear #Failson Cal McNair, owner of YOUR* Houston Texans. McCown never deserved a first interview. He’s now getting a second. It’s been rumored for a while now that he is first and foremost the favorite of the organization’s leadership. We do not know, of course, if Nick Caserio is considered to be part of the organization’s leadership. If McCown gets this job—and he should be considered the odds-on favorite at this point—it should put to rest any doubt who runs the Houston Texans franchise.

The Dallas Cowboys last won a Super Bowl 26 years ago today - Blogging The Boys

Today is January 28th, 2022. This is a very notable day in Dallas Cowboys history. The last time that the Cowboys won a Super Bowl was on this date in January, just a long time ago. The team’s victory in Super Bowl XXX over the Pittsburgh Steelers took place 26 years ago today. [BLG Note: Imagine not winning a Super Bowl in the last 25 years.]

After two years of great drafts, Washington declined steeply in 2021 - Hogs Haven

So, while the team experienced a couple of years of excellent drafting, even with the owner’s bungled pick in 2019, 2021, at least initially, appears to be a bit of a disappointment. Do we attribute that to the new front office getting their legs under them, the disruptions associated with COVID, simple bad luck, the loss of the team’s top college personnel evaluator, or something else altogether? The Martys and Coach Ron will get another shot just about 3 months from now, what’s your confidence level that they’ll get it right this time?

I watched ‘Home Team’ the movie where Kevin James plays Sean Payton, so you don’t have to - SB Nation

It’s currently 3:00 a.m. and I intentionally stayed up waiting for Netflix to release Home Team. I feel this is important to mention, because it explains where my life is at right now. That I, a legal adult with actual responsibilities, waited up until 3:00 a.m. in anticipation of a movie where Kevin James plays Sean Payton. I mention this for two reasons: Firstly, this isn’t intended to be a movie review. That’s not really my core competency. Secondly, it’s 3:00 a.m. and I made it 27 seconds into a movie where Kevin James is playing Sean Payton, and this all feels like a fever dream. Let’s go. So things open up with highlights of Super Bowl XLIV when the Saints beat the Colts, and I’m blown away by how obvious they’re making Payton’s gum chewing a thing. I mean, the dude likes to chew gum during games, and his love of Juicy Fruit is known — but James is over here chawing non-stop, mouth open, like a cow with its cud. What the hell is going on here?

NFL Reacts #25: Championship Weekend - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Stephen Serda and Justis Mosqueda discuss some of the head coaching hires and how they’ll impact those rosters moving forwards. It’s championship weekend across the NFL, and we’ve got our favorite plays in both conference title games. The Chiefs will look to slow Ja’Marr Chase and the Niners look to overcome Jimmy G and the Los Angeles Rams.

