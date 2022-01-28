Report: Eagles QB coach to interview for Packers OC job

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson is expected to interview for the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator position, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Packers have an opening with their former OC, Nathaniel Hackett, being hired as the Denver Broncos’ new head coach.

Johnson, who turns 35 in February, only joined the Eagles last year. He previously held OC roles at Florida, Houston, and Utah before jumping to the NFL ranks, so it’s not shocking to see that he’s drawing some interest. Johnson was considered to be a riser when he was on-boarded to Nick Sirianni’s initial coaching staff.

The Packers aren’t the only NFC North team interested in hiring one of Philly’s offensive assistants. It was previously reported that the Bears could be targeting Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo for their OC job.

It’s quite possible the Eagles will lose neither Johnson nor Patullo. But one could wonder how the departure of one or both might impact Jalen Hurts. Johnson has a long relationship with Hurts that dates back to when the former was just a kid.

Johnson has some known competition for Green Bay’s vacancy. Other candidates are said to include Packers quarterbacks coaching/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, Packers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich, and Los Angeles Chargers tight end coach Kevin Koger.

Johnson’s candidacy is yet another coaching situation for the Eagles to monitor moving forward. Sirianni might need to find some replacements for him and/or Patullo and/or Jonathan Gannon and/or unannounced potential firings.