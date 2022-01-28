DeVonta Smith says Eagles fans can expect to see even more from him in Year 2

DeVonta Smith’s rookie season was an unmitigated success.

He led the Eagles with 64 receptions for 916 yards (14.3 average), and five touchdowns. His yardage total broke a franchise record for rookie receiving, previously held by some guy named DeSean Jackson.

The arrow on Smith is very much pointing upward.

And while it was exciting to watch The Slim Reaper’s first year in the NFL, one can easily look forward to him taking another step forward in Year 2.

Speaking to BGN Radio on behalf of Panini Trading Cards, Smith talked to Bleeding Green Nation’s Raichele Privette about what the future holds for him.

“Expect to see more,” Smith said. “I didn’t kind of reach my goals that I wanted to reach. So, I know what I have to do to get to where I want to be. So, you’re going to see more.”

More DeVonta Smith is exactly what the Eagles need to see in 2022. We all know he didn’t see enough opportunities in 2021; a total of 60 NFL players finished with as many or more targets than him. That can’t happen again next season. Smith’s potential improvement should only make him harder to ignore.

