Report: Eagles passing game coordinator could join Bears coaching staff

Jonathan Gannon might not be the only Philadelphia assistant leaving Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff this offseason.

Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo is a candidate to join newly-hired Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Rapoport specifically says Patullo “is a name to watch for new (offensive coordinator).”

Patullo and Eberflus overlapped as members of Frank Reich’s coaching staff on the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 through 2020.

Patullo seems like a ... curious ... choice for the Bears. The Eagles’ passing game was pretty ineffective early on during the 2021 season. So much so that the Birds pivoted to relying on the league’s heaviest rushing attack.

Here’s how the Eagles ranked in a number of key passing categories:

Average team passer rating: 20th

Pass yards per game: 21st

Completion percentage: 26th

Passing touchdowns per game: 28th

Passing play percentage: 32nd

This isn’t to suggest Patullo was solely to blame for the Eagles not being a great passing team. Jalen Hurts’ limitations as a thrower obviously factored in to these rankings. Still, one would have to imagine there are more inspiring options out there.

Losing Patullo should hardly be a death knell for the Eagles but it would be a significant absence in terms of him being Sirianni’s right-hand man. Patullo was set to fill in for Siranni at head coach when the latter was in jeopardy of missing a game due to contracting COVID. Sirianni recovered in time to coach that week, however.

The Eagles might (somewhat inexplicably) lose not one but two notable assistants this offseason. And so we’ll continue to monitor the statuses of Gannon and Patullo.