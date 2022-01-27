NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles pick 3 defenders in the first round

Welcome back to the Mock Simulation Series. In this series I use the awesome draft simulator over at The Draft Network every week to play out different draft scenarios for the Eagles. The Eagles have a *ton* of picks in the 2022 class, so there are plenty of avenues for roster improvement that we will explore over the next few months.

Pick 15: Ahmad Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati

As long as Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is available at this pick, the Eagles should take them. Modern NFL defense requires three competent cornerbacks and Ahmad Gardner would thrive outside and opposite of Darius Slay.

Pick 16: Travon Walker, Defensive Lineman, Georgia

Regardless of who is the defensive coordinator, the Eagles will need to overhaul every level of the unit with young, dynamic talent. Travon Walker is an exciting prospect who can win on the edge and as an interior rusher. He is athletic with a high motor. He would be a great addition as the Eagles consider moving on from Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett and maybe Brandon Graham.

Pick 19: Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State

The Eagles have had solid safety play for a few years now, but they need to consider a young option at the position with Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris poised for free agency. Jaquan Brisker only falls to pick 19 in this class by virtue of Kyle Hamilton being an elite safety prospect. Brisker himself can handle any safety responsibilities at a high level due to his athleticism, size, instincts and physicality.

Pick 51: David Bell, Wide Receiver, Purdue

The Eagles certainly lack quality at the wide receiver position beyond DeVonta Smith, but they generally lack any sort of physicality at the position. David Bell could bring a new dynamic to the group with his contested catching ability, strong running after the catch and polished route running. He could immediately step in as the number two receiver and could thrive in the slot or the outside.

Pick 83: Chad Muma, Linebacker, Wyoming

The Eagles get another infusion of youth and speed on defense with this pick. Chad Muma’s size and speed combo made him a three down stalwart at Wyoming. He has the strength and instincts to take on the running game and athleticism to hang in coverage. The middle of the field was where offenses feasted against the Eagles defense last year. They need to draft with that in mind.

Pick 120: Alec Lindstrom, Interior Offensive Lineman, Boston College

Brandon Brooks has retired, Isaac Seumalo is coming off injury and Jason Kelce’s future is up in the air. The Eagles need to address the interior offensive line depth through the draft this year. Lindstrom would be a phenomenal pick this late in the draft. He is a road paving interior blocker that would fit perfectly into the Eagles physical rushing offense.

Pick 152: Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, CCU

The Eagles got a gem in 2021 when they drafted Tarron Jackson out of CCU and now they can go get his teammate. Jeffrey Gunter is a high energy type of player who could contribute on special teams and as a rotational defender for a retooling Eagles defense.

Pick 160: Jerome Ford, Running Back, Cincinnati

Running back is a sneaky need for the Eagles, even after a year with such success running the football. Jerome Ford is a tough, hard running back that exploded for Cincinnati this year. Ford could contribute early in his career and eventually develop into a lead back.

Pick 164: Greg Dulich, Tight End, UCLA

Dulich might appear in these pieces quite a bit. The pass catching specialist addresses an important need in the Eagles offense with the tight end group lacking a receiving threat outside of Dallas Goedert.

Pick 193: Charleston Rambo, Wide Receiver, Miami

The Eagles keep swinging at the wide receiver position with Charleston Rambo here. Rambo enjoyed a nice season in Miami this year due to his speed and route running savvy.

Pick 205: Ifeanyi Maijeh, Interior Defensive Lineman, Rutgers

At one point in his career, Ifeanyi Maijeh was a promising pass rushing defensive tackle at Temple. After a few down years and a transfer to Rutgers, Maijeh’s name has dropped off the radar. Despite this, Maijeh is still talented enough to take a late round bet on. Especially at a position where any team could do with a wealth of young talent.

