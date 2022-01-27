Eagles News: Fletcher Cox among trade candidates

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles offseason trade candidates, and hypothetical compensation - PhillyVoice

DT Fletcher Cox. Overall, Roseman had a good 2021, but the one major misstep that he made was restructuring Cox’s contract instead of dealing him for a valuable asset prior to the 2021 season. Because of the complexity of the restructure (it was actually more like two restructures — in 2021 and proactively in 2022), it took the great Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com 25 minutes to try to explain it below. Good luck digesting this. [...] The short-short version of that video is that whether the Eagles cut, trade, or keep Cox in 2022, they found creative ways of dumping Cox’s cap charges into the 2023 season, when the cap is expected to rise substantially. What kind of compensation could the Eagles expect in return? Day 3 pick.

Sean Payton stepping away from Saints could impact Eagles down the road - BGN

Sean Payton: future Dallas Cowboys head coach? Such speculation has only intensified — after already existing as an undercurrent for years — following the somewhat surprising news that the New Orleans Saints head coach is stepping away from the NFL. For now, at least. With Payton still under contract with the Saints through 2024, the Cowboys can’t instantly hire him to replace Mike McCarthy. But it’s not difficult to envision Payton taking the Bruce Arians path in terms of getting paid as a TV analyst for a year (or two) before returning to the coaching in a new NFL city. It’s also not difficult to envision Dallas being eager to move on from McCarthy after he inevitably holds them back in the playoffs (assuming they make it there) once again. The Cowboys eventually replacing McCarthy with Payton would not be an ideal development for the Philadelphia Eagles. With a career 159-89 record under his belt, there’s some evidence to suggest he’s a good coach. I mean, he almost had the Saints in the playoffs this year despite the fact they were starting the combination of Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, and Ian Book at quarterback.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.41: Figuring out where each team is at - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa run through the biggest storylines for each team including questioning why Jonathan Gannon is getting buzz for a head coaching gig and share thoughts on Washington trading for Justin Fields this offseason.

Brooks Retires - iggles Blitz

Brooks became a terrific pro. He was great at anchoring in pass protection. DTs wouldn’t get him to move an inch. Brooks was devastating on double-teams in the run game. Depending on the play, he would partner with Jason Kelce or Lane Johnson and they would drive the DT off the ball, creating a lot of running room for the various runners who played behind them. Brooks was athletic enough that he could also get out in space and take on LBs or DBs. He will go down as one of the great O-linemen in Eagles history.

Brandon Brooks Restructures Contract - Over The Cap

By reducing Brooks salary from $13.5 million to $1.12 million the Eagles will be able to carry Brooks on the roster for $12.38 million less than his original contract bringing his cap charge to about $7.1 million. If they were forced to release Brooks in March he would have cost $15.76 million on the salary cap. Now they will be able to carry Brooks on the roster at $7.1 million until June 1. On June 2nd they will make the retirement official with the NFL and Brooks’ cap charge will reduce to $5.939 million in 2022 and they can defer $9.797 in dead money to 2023. This was by far the best case scenario for Philadelphia if Brooks was not going to play this year. Often when players restructure deals and people say its for the good of the team it is meaningless since the teams generally control the rights to restructure. In this case this truly was a deal that was done in the best interest of the Eagles. The Eagles are now estimated to have about $24 million in cap room in 2022.

Watching Brooks fulfill his potential was a joy - NBCSP

On the field, Brooks could do incredible things. Watching him pull on a run or get downfield on a screen was magical. A 340-pound guy should not have been able to do some of the things he did. But I didn’t marvel at any of that the way I did watching him deal with his anxiety issues under such a public spotlight. I’ll miss watching him play, but I’ll miss chatting with him by his locker more. At least he’s staying local.

NFL teams that can turn it around in 2022: Ravens, Vikings among those set to rebound - NFL.com

Washington stood at 6-6 after a four-game win streak highlighted by bashings of the Bucs and Raiders. The offense boasts a workable nucleus of talent around Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas. A healthy Chase Young and Montez Sweat can operate as the cherry on top of a powerful defensive front boasting chaos-spinners in Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. I was swayed by the Taylor Heinicke Experience, but WFT must explore options under center. Ron Rivera would pair well with a proven veteran trade candidate, such as Derek Carr or Matt Ryan — maybe even Russell Wilson. (Just throwing out names!) A tangible upgrade at the game’s most critical position would place this scrappy-but-flawed outfit into a new circle of contenders in the NFC. It’s challenging to imagine Rivera hitching his wagon to a rookie, but Washington also owns the No. 11 overall pick and could work its way up the board if it fell in love with a newbie. There’s lots to like here if the offseason dots connect.

John Mara: DeShaun Watson will not be a New York Giant - Big Blue View

New York Giants co-owner John Mara on Wednesday ruled out the idea that the New York Giants would trade for disgruntled and embattled Houston Texans’ quarterback DeShaun Watson. “We’re not trading for DeShaun Watson,” Mara said. “There are so many reasons why we wouldn’t do that. Cap wise, we couldn’t afford it, but more importantly, with the allegations that are out there right now that’s just not the right fit for us.” The talented 26-year-old has been implicated in 22 separate civil suits that accuse him of lewd sexual behavior; two of the suits allege sexual assault. Watson did not play a down for the Texans during the 2020 season.

3 things that need to happen for the Cowboys to reach the NFC Championship in 2022 - Blogging The Boys

With the 2021 Conference Championship featuring a two-seed, two four seeds, and a six seed, this year is a perfect example of “anything can happen in the postseason.” But what would it take for the Cowboys to be one of the four teams in 2022?

Vikings officially hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new General Manager - Daily Norseman

The news broke yesterday that the Minnesota Vikings were going to be making a hire for the General Manager spot that’s been open for a few weeks now, and today it became official. Per numerous sources, the Vikings have officially hired Cleveland Browns’ Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to run the football operations for the team. [BLG Note: Confirmation that the Vikings won’t be hiring an Eagles executive. Also, worth mentioning that KAM is a South Jersey native.]

Report: Broncos are finalizing a deal to name Nathaniel Hackett the next head coach - Mile High Report

Rise and shine Broncos fans, we have a new coach! Also, let the Aaron Rodgers rumors begin once again. [BLG Note: Aaron Rodgers leaving the NFC?! Plus, no Jonathan Gannon in Denver.]

The James Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade rumors are too good not to happen - SB Nation

The careers of James Harden and Ben Simmons have been intertwined before. At the start of last season, back when the bearded one-time MVP was doing everything he could to force his way out of the Houston Rockets, Simmons was reportedly the centerpiece of the Philadelphia 76ers’ trade offer for Harden. It made sense: Daryl Morey, the architect of Harden’s very good Rockets teams during their time together in Houston, had just jumped to the 76ers, and badly wanted to pair his old star with his new star (Joel Embiid). Ultimately, the Sixers finished second in the Harden sweepstakes, as Houston chose a bundle of future draft picks from the Brooklyn Nets rather Philly’s Simmons-centric package. The aftershock of that almost trade is still reverberating more than a year later. [BLG Note: Please. I need Simmons gone.]

NFL University #25: Packers pain, Mahomes vs. Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Burrow is for real - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda discuss what may have been the greatest weekend of football in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers special teams had an all-time bad performance, and Saints head coach Sean Payton is stepping down. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen lived up to everything it was supposed to be and more. Matthew Stafford has been lights out for the Rams in the playoffs and Joe Burrow continues to prove he’s the real deal.

...

