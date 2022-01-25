Eagles News: D.J. Chark among Philadelphia’s free agent options

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0 - PhillyVoice

D.J. Chark: In May of last offseason (long after the meaty part of free agency concluded), the Eagles hired former Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell to a “personnel executive” position, and his influence was clear, with the Birds’ trades for QB Gardner Minshew and CB Josiah Scott. The Jaguars free agent who I think makes sense for the Eagles this offseason is Chark, a 6’4, 198-pound former Pro Bowl receiver who Caldwell selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In addition to his large catch radius, Chark is an impressive athlete who ran a 4.34 40 and posted a 40” vertical jump at the 2018 Combine. Chark has down-the-field big play ability and is also a threat in the red zone. A highlight reel from 2020, working with a combination of Minshew and other quarterbacks like Jake Luton and Mike Glennon. So why would Chark only be sort of a medium-priced free agent? After his Pro Bowl season in 2019, his numbers fell off a bit in 2020 while working with some bad quarterbacks, followed by a 2021 season during which he missed 13 games with a broken ankle. Chark would be a nice complement to DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins.

Top NFL free agents for 2022: Ranking the best 50 players potentially on the market this offseason - ESPN+

22. DJ Chark Jr., WR. 2021 team: Jacksonville Jaguars | Age entering 2022 season: 25. A fractured ankle ended Chark’s 2021 season after four games, but the injury occurred early enough that he is expected to be at full strength by training camp at the latest. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019 with career-highs in receiving yardage (1,008) and touchdowns (eight). We should grade any Jaguars free agent — especially in the passing game — on a statistical curve. It should also be pointed out that Chark has never played a 16- (or 17) game season in four years with the Jaguars.

11 Eagles defensive coordinator candidates if Jonathan Gannon isn’t back - BGN

The Eagles hired Wilson, previously the New York Jets’ defensive passing game coordinator, to be their defensive backs coach last year. Wilson oversaw a position group that included a Pro Bowl resurgence from Darius Slay, a career season from Avonte Maddox, and solid contribution from Steve Nelson. Rookie cornerback Zech McPhearson also showed intriguing potential in training camp. [...] If the Doug Pederson era was any indication, the Eagles seem prefer internal promotions as opposed to often making outside hires. The idea that the in-house answer is always best can be frustrating/troubling. But, in this case, Wilson should be considered a reasonable candidate. At the very least, he’s deserving of an interview.

The Eagles plan on Jalen Hurts as their QB in 2022, but what are their other options? - The Athletic

My view: If the Eagles can land Wilson (who also has a no-trade clause), they should do what it takes to get him. That’s not a slight on Hurts as much as an indication of how an eight-time Pro Bowler with a Super Bowl ring could alter the trajectory of the franchise. It could be similar to Peyton Manning going to Denver in 2013, when he took over a team that made the postseason with Tim Tebow the previous year and invigorated the offense. Any Eagles fans who watched the Bills-Chiefs game on Sunday night must have been left thinking, how can we get one of those guys? There’s more demand than supply, but Wilson would give the Eagles a better chance of winning one of those games.

Eagles mailbag: Picking 2 free agents for the Birds - NBCSP

Offense: WR Mike Williams. The Eagles are looking for the right complement for DeVonta Smith and Williams (6-4, 220) might be it. The former No. 7 overall pick is coming off his best NFL season in 2021; he had 76/1,146/9 with the Chargers this season. Williams is huge but is also a great deep threat, averaging 16.1 yards per catch during his career, including 20.4 back in 2019. And he already knows Nick Sirianni from the 2017 season, Williams’ first in the NFL and Sirianni’s last with the Chargers as their receivers coach.

2022 Houston Texans Head Coaching Search: Who’s Your Favorite Candidate? - Battle Red Blog

So far, Houston has completed interviews with Lombardi, Hines Ward, Josh McCown, Brian Flores, and Jonathan Gannon. They also reportedly want to speak with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. I’m nixing some of these names because they are seemingly mere conversations; it never hurts to interview. Below is a list of reasonable Texans head coaching candidates. Answer the poll below, and let us know who you want to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans. [BLG Note: Gannon comes out third in this poll, behind Brian Flores and DeMeco Ryans.]

Exploring QB scenarios for Washington in 2022 - Hogs Haven

A couple of weeks ago, this seemed like a plausibly painless scenario to pick up a veteran option who might be a bridge QB for a freshly drafted rookie. As of now, it feels like a more expensive Alex Smith 2.0 deal. Having made it at least to the Conference Championship, Garoppolo’s price continues to climb, from a Day 2 pick, most likely, to a first rounder. For all Jimmy G’s doubters, and they are legion, I imagine his price would be the #11 overall pick from Washington, buttressed on the back-end with an immediate 2 to 3 year extension. Garoppolo’s current contract only pays him $27M in 2022. Having nabbed Trent Williams from Washington at a bargain basement price a couple of years ago, is Kyle Shanahan ready to do the Andy Reid double-dip in 2022? Re-couping value on Garoppolo now, after having traded away their 2022 first rounder for Trey Lance last year, could be a coup for Shanahan, Lynch, and the SF front office, which looks potentially to be on the verge of a minor dynasty, if Lance can do what Shanny needs him to. I’m told Martin Mayhew has connections.

Dan Quinn update: Bears want second interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator - Blogging The Boys

If it isn’t incredibly obvious by now, Dan Quinn is a really popular guy in our present moment. It seems that just about every team with a head coach vacancy has him at the top of their list, including the Chicago Bears. The Bears haven’t released a set of finalists or anything but they are bringing Quinn back for a second interview which obviously means they are impressed. Former Cowboys staffer and current Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus also had a second interview with the Bears.

Giants head coaching search: Brian Daboll to get second interview on Tuesday - Big Blue View

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen wasted no time taking advantage of the Buffalo Bills’ stunning loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, reportedly scheduling a second interview on Tuesdeay with Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for the team’s head-coaching job. Daboll interviewed with Schoen and co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch on Friday evening, Schoen’s first day on the job.

The Bills and Chiefs Just Showed That With QBs, “Good Enough” Is No Longer Good Enough - The Ringer

Like, imagine being a Patriots fan watching Sunday night’s game. You just saw Mac Jones put together a fairly impressive rookie campaign. If Ja’Marr Chase didn’t exist, Jones would be the overwhelming favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. But it’s hard to get excited about the next decade knowing that he’ll have to compete with Allen for the division every year. When those two matched up this season, it looked like they were playing two different positions.

Tom Brady hinted at retirement with an ominous quote on a podcast - SB Nation

Brady is still playing an incredibly high level, of course. He led the NFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. He’s one of the leading candidates to win MVP. Those quotes from Brady about his family sure sound like a guy who is thinking about walking away, though. This really might be it. NFL insider Ian Rapoport added fuel to the fire, saying: “Tom Brady is going to take a step back, take some time, talk to his family, and figure out does he still want to play football.”

Monday Football Monday #72: Super stars showed up, Rodgers chokes + Stafford -Kupp is a dynamic duo - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney recap all of the chaos and thrill from the greatest playoff weekend ever including the 49ers who still own Aaron Rodgers, the Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp dynamic duo and all of the super stars that completely balled out.

