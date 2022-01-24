Jonathan Gannon reportedly not a finalist for Broncos head coaching job

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is NOT one of the three finalists for the Denver Broncos’ head coaching vacancy, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

RapSheet says Denver is down to Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The Eagles received a request from the Broncos to interview Gannon two weeks ago. Reports indicated that Gannon came off as a very impressive candidate ... but clearly not enough to make him a finalist for the job.

With the Broncos out of the mix, Gannon is seemingly still alive for at least two other openings: the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings. Gannon is reportedly viewed as a “front-runner” for the Texans gig and Houston is said to have interest in holding a second interview with him. There hasn’t been as much word on the Vikings’ interest in Gannon, though it could be worth noting that Minny ruled out two Eagles executives from their general manager search.

More than two weeks have passed since the 2021 regular season ended and we’ve yet to see a team officially announce a new head coach hire. Kinda strange. In the meantime, we’re left waiting to see if Gannon will actually be gone or not.

If Gannon doesn’t return, the Eagles have some interesting replacement options to pick from.

Side note: The Broncos narrowing their search down to those three candidates also means Doug Pederson won’t end up in Denver. There hasn’t been a lot of buzz around Doug lately; will he even get a HC job this year? It’d be a shame if he doesn’t.