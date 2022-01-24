Let’s see how former Eagles played in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs

The list of former Eagles still competing for a chance to play in the Super Bowl continues to dwindle down, with seven players total — including practice squad and IR players — on teams advancing, but just two on active rosters and suiting up in next weekend’s division championship matchups.

The stage is set for an AFC Championship game featuring the Bengals vs. Chiefs, and the NFC Championship matchup that has come down to two California teams, the Niners vs. Rams.

Here’s a look at how some former Eagles fared in the divisional round.

CINCINNATI BENGALS vs TENNESSEE TITANS

The Bengals (Elijah Holyfield [PS]) advance to the AFC Championship next weekend after winning their first ever road playoff game against the Titans (B.J. Bello [IR], Marcus Johnson [IR]) on Saturday, 19-16.

The Niners (River Cracraft, Nate Sudfeld [PS], Jordan Matthews [PS], Lavert Hill [PS], Raheem Mostert [IR]) were able to pull off a last-second field goal to win over the Packers (Rasul Douglas, Dennis Kelly, Chandon Sullivan) Saturday night, 13-10.

River Cracraft will get a chance to play in next weekend’s NFC Championship game, and could get a little more attention with the overall special team performance by the Niners on Saturday. While the Packers special team unit was really that bad, San Francisco’s unit consistently made the most of it. Cracraft was about half a step from being the one to scoop and score on the blocked punt late in the fourth quarter.

NINERS BLOCK THE PUNT AND GET THE TD



TIE GAME WITH UNDER FIVE MINUTES LEFT!



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/BRKRU7IFar — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022

Despite fans pleas — in the form of begging, bribing, etc... — Rasul Douglas wasn’t able to nab an interception for the Packers. The cornerback finished the game with five tackles and one pass breakup, and was on the field for 100 percent of the defensive snaps. It would be surprising if the Packers didn’t find a way to bring Douglas back in 2022, and based on his performance, the CB should get a lot more than the $990k deal he signed for 2021.

Chandon Sullivan saw a big drop in playing time on Saturday. Not only was he not in the starting lineup, but his defensive snaps were less than half from the regular season finale, down to just 31 percent. Still, he managed three total tackles, including one for loss. Sullivan was similarly on a one-year deal with the Packers — although it was worth significantly more than Douglas’, at $2.3 million — but his return isn’t guaranteed.

Chandon Sullivan levels Elijah Mitchell #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/ipa99smJLx — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) January 23, 2022

I Gave This Season My All. I Have No Regrets. I’m Proud Of My Progress, & I’m Excited To See What The Future Holds. Three-Nine ‘Gon Shine! ✨✊ #Undrafted2018 — Chandon Sullivan (@showtimesully10) January 23, 2022

For the last five weeks of the season, Dennis Kelly started on the Packers offensive line, and was playing at a pretty high level. But, when a team like the Packers lose in the collapse that they did, blame is spread around aplenty. There were a lot of arguments that Kelly should’ve been back on the bench and Yosh Nijman on the field even before the game started.

Still can't get over the fact that the #Packers decided to bench Yosh Nijman tonight for Dennis Kelly.



Rodgers was under pressure all game from the right side of the line.



Why are we experimenting in the playoffs?! — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) January 23, 2022

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS vs Los Angeles Rams

The Buccaneers (Andrew Adams, Kenjon Barner [PS]) lost to the Rams on Sunday despite making quite the fourth-quarter comeback. Former Eagles safety Andrew Adams only saw special teams snaps in the divisional round, and failed to record even one tackle.

The final game of the divisional round was absolutely insane, with what will be remembered as an epic back-and-forth between the Chiefs (James Winchester) and Bills (Ryan Bates, Jordan Poyer). Thanks to the overtime rule, the Chiefs ended up getting the win, 42-36, but both teams had incredible performances, with 25 points being scored in the final two minutes of regulation.

Ryan Bates has been a great addition for the Bills offensive line, especially in the last few weeks of the season. His presence helped establish a better run game, and he’s someone that most fans are clamoring to re-sign in the offseason. Bates credits a lot of his development to Eagles GOAT Jason Kelce — who was at the game Sunday supporting his brother Travis.

On the other side, Bills offensive lineman Ryan Bates said he learned a ton from attaching himself to Jason Kelce during his training camp with the Eagles. https://t.co/jtEbnjFJu7 https://t.co/uSNate3NAs — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) January 23, 2022

It wasn’t easy for the Bills’ secondary, but Jordan Poyer still had a solid performance despite the loss. He finished the game with eight total tackles, his most since Week 14, and a forced fumble. Poyer was on the field for 100 percent of the defensive snaps, and took 27 percent of the special teams, as well. He also got toasted by Tyreek Hill that led to a 60-yard touchdown, so...