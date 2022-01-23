Eagles News: “Pretty good reason to conclude that the defense underperformed in 2021”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles stay or go: Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon - PhillyVoice

On the one hand, the Eagles’ practice squad players gave up 475 yards and 51 points to Dallas in a meaningless Week 18 game that skews the above rankings some. On the other hand, the Eagles’ defense was gifted a who’s who of craptastic opposing quarterbacks in 10 of their 18 games. So we’ll call that a wash, and consider the above advanced stats a fair representation of what the Eagles’ defense was in 2021. And it’s not really pretty. Was it the players or the scheme? Certainly, the Eagles’ defensive personnel isn’t great. But it’s also not bad. [...] There’s pretty good reason to conclude that the Eagles’ defense underperformed in 2021. And yet, Gannon is somehow a hot name on the head coaching hiring circuit, having scored interview opportunities in Minnesota, Denver, and Houston. The common talking points from national media types — and reporters in the cities that Gannon has interviewed in — is that Gannon is “smart” and “connects well with players.” OK, that’s nice. But don’t the actual results kinda matter?

NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles add defensive reinforcements - BGN

Pick 15: DeMarvin Leal, Defensive Lineman, Texas A&M. DeMarvin Leal is a high upside defender that can move around from playing defensive end in base defense to sliding inside to rush the passer. He is the type of athlete that thrives in the NFL and would be a swing for the fences for an Eagles defensive line that needs to get younger.

Eye On The Enemy #82: Reviewing preseason 10 bold predictions, Giants GM hire + divisional round games previewed preview - BGN Radio

On the latest episode of Eye on the Enemy, John reviewed his preseason 10 bold predictions to see how right and wrong he was. He also looked at questions answered and unanswered following the 2021 season, talked about the Giants GM hire and previewed the divisional round games.

Offseason Overview - Iggles Blitz

The biggest question is what to do at QB. We’ll be discussing this over the coming weeks/months so don’t expect a quick answer here. I’ve seen people framing statistical arguments that show Jalen Hurts is off to a better start than some star QBs. I’ve seen others showing that Hurts didn’t play well against good teams. As always, the truth is somewhere in the middle. The 2021 version of Hurts wasn’t good enough to beat good teams and win in the postseason. The question becomes how Hurts will play in 2022 and 2023 and beyond. This was his first season as the starter. He’s not going to be a finished product. What is his ceiling? The other thing to factor on in this discussion is that you don’t want to make a change for the heck of it. You only change to upgrade. The draft doesn’t have compelling QB prospects so that means you’re focused on trading for a veteran. Russell Wilson certainly makes some sense, but he seemed to take a beating in every game I watched. How much does he have left? What would the cost be?

The Eagles’ Super Bowl parade kissers are now engaged - Inquirer

And the couple, who live in Northern Liberties, took an interest in each other’s careers. Clancy covers the Eagles for Bleeding Green Nation and the Sixers for Liberty Ballers — two sites under the SB Nation sports-media umbrella. He also writes a daily sports newsletter at patreon.com, where he owns up to having “a sickening obsession with Philly sports.” [...] Instead, he brought Suder back to the scene Friday night after taking her to the Sixers game, and the two had their own winning moment. She had no idea what play he was about to call.

In Roob’s Observations: What everybody’s getting wrong about Gannon - NBCSP

9. I don’t know how this is even possible, but the only Eagles defensive end with 9.0 sacks in a season over the last four years is Michael Bennett.

Is the Broncos coaching search down to five candidates? - Mile High Report

Next, Klis mentions Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as three candidates who have emerged as well. If Klis’s sources are correct, this implies that Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Packers passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are no longer being considered for the job. While Klis states “ Still, no one has been informed they have been eliminated” it does appear the Broncos have a few finalists lined up. Jonathon Gannon has reportedly “knocked it out of the park” for teams during the interview process and is considered a “very strong contender” for multiple jobs, including potentially for the Broncos. He is a potential darkhorse to watch moving forward and could receive a second interview from the Broncos. Gannon does have a second interview lined up with the Houston Texans and is considered a frontrunner for that job as well.

Giants interview Bills’ DC Leslie Frazier for head coach - Big Blue View

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier interviewed for the New York Giants head coaching vacancy Saturday morning. Per Giants.com, the former Minnesota Vikings head coach Frazier spoke on a video call with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and Joe Schoen, who was hired yesterday as the Giants’ new general manager. Frazier is now the second person to interview for the head coaching job after Brian Daboll interviewed Friday evening. The Bills connection is now showing itself pretty forcefully as the former Bills assistant GM and now Giants GM Schoen has interviewed two current Bills coordinators.

Dak Prescott has heavy competition for Comeback Player of the Year with Bengals QB Joe Burrow - Blogging The Boys

By the middle of the season it seemed like a foregone conclusion. Dak Prescott was going to win Comeback Player of the Year. When the Dallas Cowboys got off to a hot start, it seemed like the only reason Dak may not win the award was that he was going to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award which would have opened the door to share the wealth. Generally speaking, players don’t win multiple awards at a season’s end. If that had been the case it stood to reason at the time that someone like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might take home CPOTY given that he returned this season from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. Burrow had a great season on the whole and helped lead his team to a division title so it certainly seems like he has a very strong case.

Tom Brady to take time after season before committing to return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, sources say - ESPN

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the reality that their season is at most three weeks from its conclusion, there is another reality lingering over the organization: the possibility of Tom Brady’s retirement. Sources both with the Bucs and close to Brady all recognize the star quarterback remains non-committal to playing beyond this season. Although Brady could decide to play again — he has talked about playing until he was 45, and even beyond — it is currently far from a given, sources tell ESPN.

Aaron Rodgers on future in Green Bay: ‘I don’t want to be part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing’ - NFL.com

With all the looming questions, Rodgers was asked if he thought it was still possible to win a Super Bowl in Green Bay or if he viewed this season as the last hurrah. “I don’t know. That’s a fair question,” he said. “Definitely one I’ve thought about. But there are a lot of decisions to be made. Key players, a lot of guys who played tonight… so many guys whose contracts are up or on the brink or salary cap stuff. So, a lot of decisions to be made. I don’t want to be part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing. So a lot of decisions in the next couple of months.” If the Packers, with Jordan Love waiting in the wings, are in for a big overhaul, Rodgers could seek greener pastures. For now, the quarterback didn’t want to get into whether a trade request or retirement was in his future.

NFL teams keep hiring coaches before GMs, and it makes no damn sense - SB Nation

Owning an NFL team is not rocket science. All it requires is a whole lot of money, a fat checkbook, and a willingness to sit back and collect money for the hard work of others. Despite this extremely low bar, owners keep trying to mess this incredibly simple formula up. There are a lot of ways you can torpedo your own franchise, but the quickest path to mediocrity is becoming more prevalent: Hiring a head coach before a general manager. It’s a decision that reeks of ego and self-confidence, and more often explodes in the face of a team. So why in the hell do teams keep doing it?

