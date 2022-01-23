NFL Playoffs: Sunday divisional double header

We’ve got one more day of divisional games before the AFC and NFC Championships next weekend, and they start a little earlier on Sunday.

The first matchup of Sunday’s double header will feature the Los Angeles Rams on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These teams have met twice before in the postseason, with the Rams winning both of those games. Most recently, the (St. Louis) Rams won at home in a bizarre 11-6 victory in the 1999 playoffs. The last time they played each other in Tampa was in the 1979 postseason, with the Rams winning 9-0. As for matchups in the regular season, they played each other at the beginning of the 2021 NFL season, and the Rams won on the road 34-24.

The final game of the divisional round will feature the Buffalo Bills on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. These teams have faced each other four total times in the postseason, and the all-time playoff series is tied between them at two games a piece. The Bills have won two of the past three meetings, but the Chiefs have the most recent win — almost a year ago to the day —, in the 2020 NFL playoffs, winning at home 38-24. They also played each other just a few months ago during the regular season, with the Bills winning 38-20 in Kansas City.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s games.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Game time: 3:00 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Online Streaming: FuboTV | PeacockTV

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (LAR), 85 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (LAR), 226 (TB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 818 (LAR), 829 (TB)

Los Angeles Rams: +3 (+130)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -3 (-150)

Over/under: 48.5 points

Poll Which bet do you like more? Rams +3

Buccaneers -3 vote view results 75% Rams +3 (36 votes)

25% Buccaneers -3 (12 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Game time: 6:40 PM EST

Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: FuboTV | Paramount+

Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (Buf.), 81 (KC), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (Buf.), 227 (KC), 88 (National) | SXM App: 803 (Buf.), 815 (KC)

Buffalo Bills: +2.5 (+115)

Kansas City Chiefs: -2.5 (-135)

Over/under: 54 points

Poll Which bet do you like more? Bills +2.5

Chiefs -2.5 vote view results 60% Bills +2.5 (28 votes)

39% Chiefs -2.5 (18 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

Open thread: Discuss Sunday’s games in the comments below.