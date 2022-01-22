NFL Playoff Picks Against the Spread: Divisional Round Games

Before the second round of the 2022 NFL playoffs schedule kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the divisional games. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook. You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread.

My overall record is 144-133, which is tied with the BGN community. I had a bad wild card round performance (2-4) while the you made up ground with a good showing (5-1). Let’s see if you can keep your hot streak going.

DIVISIONAL ROUND GAMES

CINCINNATI BENGALS at TENNESSEE TITANS (-4): My initial read on this matchup was that I really like the Bengals getting the points. Joe Burrow is the truth. Ja’Marr Chase can’t be stopped. But there’s a little too much “Are the Titans the worst No. 1 seed ever?!” talk out there. Makes me wonder if Tennessee can rally around being disrespected, especially with the return of Derrick Henry. One could also argue Mike Vrabel has earned more benefit of the doubt than Zac Taylor has. And I wouldn’t discount the Jim Schwartz factor here. Jimbo isn’t the Titans’ actual defensive coordinator, no, but he could have some significant influence. In 12 playoff games as a DC, Schwartz’s defenses allowed just 19.8 points per game. He knows how to get results in the postseason. This is a tough pick that I’d stay away from. But I’d kick myself more for not riding with Burrow, who should at least help the Bengals cover in a close loss. PICK: Bengals +4

Poll Which bet do you like more? Bengals +4

Titans -4 vote view results 0% Bengals +4 (0 votes)

0% Titans -4 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at GREEN BAY PACKERS (-5.5): The 49ers have been able to get this far by hiding Jimmy Garoppolo and overcoming his inevitable mistakes. That approach can only go so far. Jimmy G is the worst remaining starting quarterback in the playoffs and he’s going up against arguably the best remaining in Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has been nearly flawless on the field. He’s locked in. Don’t see the point in betting against him. PICK: Packers -5.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? 49ers +5.5

Packers -5.5 vote view results 0% 49ers +5.5 (0 votes)

0% Packers -5.5 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

LOS ANGELES RAMS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-2.5): The Rams beat an Arizona Cardinals team that finished the season with a 1-5 record in their last six games. So, forgive me for thinking LA is all the way back. Matthew Stafford was struggling before not having to do a ton of heavy lifting against those Cards. It’s hard to bet on him over Tom Brady. The Bucs are banged up on the offensive line, which is concerning, but Brady and Bruce Arians deserve more benefit of the doubt in the postseason than Stafford and the cowardly Sean McVay. PICK: Buccaneers -2.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Rams +2.5

Buccaneers -2.5 vote view results 0% Rams +2.5 (0 votes)

0% Buccaneers -2.5 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-1.5): You know how when you see a group of TV analysts all pick the same team? And that image gets shared on social media by the team that wasn’t picked to win? I saw that happen with the Buffalo Bills on NFL Network this morning and that makes me nervous. I do billieve the Bills have what it takes to go into Arrowhead Stadium and win. They obviously did it earlier this season and it wasn’t fluky; it was a good, clean victory that was achieved through sustainable means. But perhaps the Chiefs’ success has become so boring that they’ve been underrated. Can you really kick yourself for betting on them in what’s almost a pick ‘em? PICK: Chiefs -1.5