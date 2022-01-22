 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Divisional Round Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s NFL games.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
The Bleeding Green Nation writers picks are in for the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs!

These games figure to be better than those offered by a relatively predictable super wild card weekend. The No. 1 seeds from each conference — the Green Bay Packers in the NFC and the Tennessee Titans in the AFC — are back from their byes.

In addition to the drama on the field, there’s also much at stake (read: bragging rights) when it comes to our competition. The BGN community is now in sole possession of first place again but Shamus Clancy and I are right behind. Tyler Jackson is also very much in the mix. Elsewhere, it looks like two-time reigning champion John Stolnis won’t be making it a three-peat.

Let’s get to the picks!

2022 Divisional Round Picks

BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers
BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers
Playoffs Record 5-1 4-2 6-0 3-3 4-2 2-4 4-2 5-1
Season Record 178-100 178-100 177-101 167-111 165-113 173-105 168-110 179-99
Bengals at Titans Bengals Titans Titans Bengals Bengals Titans Titans Vote
49ers at Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers 49ers 49ers Vote
Rams at Buccaneers Rams Buccaneers Rams Buccaneers Rams Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote
Bills at Chiefs Chiefs Bills Chiefs Chiefs Bills Bills Bills Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Bengals
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Titans
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    49ers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Packers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Rams
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Buccaneers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Bills
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chiefs
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

