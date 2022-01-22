NFL Divisional Round Game Picks

The Bleeding Green Nation writers picks are in for the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs!

These games figure to be better than those offered by a relatively predictable super wild card weekend. The No. 1 seeds from each conference — the Green Bay Packers in the NFC and the Tennessee Titans in the AFC — are back from their byes.

In addition to the drama on the field, there’s also much at stake (read: bragging rights) when it comes to our competition. The BGN community is now in sole possession of first place again but Shamus Clancy and I are right behind. Tyler Jackson is also very much in the mix. Elsewhere, it looks like two-time reigning champion John Stolnis won’t be making it a three-peat.

Let’s get to the picks!

2022 Divisional Round Picks BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers Playoffs Record 5-1 4-2 6-0 3-3 4-2 2-4 4-2 5-1 Season Record 178-100 178-100 177-101 167-111 165-113 173-105 168-110 179-99 Bengals at Titans Bengals Titans Titans Bengals Bengals Titans Titans Vote 49ers at Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers 49ers 49ers Vote Rams at Buccaneers Rams Buccaneers Rams Buccaneers Rams Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote Bills at Chiefs Chiefs Bills Chiefs Chiefs Bills Bills Bills Vote

