NFL Divisional Round Game Picks

The Bleeding Green Nation writers picks are in for the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs!
These games figure to be better than those offered by a relatively predictable super wild card weekend. The No. 1 seeds from each conference — the Green Bay Packers in the NFC and the Tennessee Titans in the AFC — are back from their byes.
In addition to the drama on the field, there’s also much at stake (read: bragging rights) when it comes to our competition. The BGN community is now in sole possession of first place again but Shamus Clancy and I are right behind. Tyler Jackson is also very much in the mix. Elsewhere, it looks like two-time reigning champion John Stolnis won’t be making it a three-peat.
Let’s get to the picks!
2022 Divisional Round Picks
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|Playoffs Record
|5-1
|4-2
|6-0
|3-3
|4-2
|2-4
|4-2
|5-1
|Season Record
|178-100
|178-100
|177-101
|167-111
|165-113
|173-105
|168-110
|179-99
|Bengals at Titans
|Bengals
|Titans
|Titans
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Titans
|Titans
|Vote
|49ers at Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|49ers
|49ers
|Vote
|Rams at Buccaneers
|Rams
|Buccaneers
|Rams
|Buccaneers
|Rams
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Vote
|Bills at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Bills
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Vote
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
Poll
Which team will win?
-
0%
Bengals
-
0%
Titans
Poll
Which team will win?
-
0%
49ers
-
0%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
0%
Rams
-
0%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
0%
Bills
-
0%
Chiefs
Loading comments...