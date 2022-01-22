Eagles News: Texans seeking second interview with Jonathan Gannon

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Houston Texans Coaching News: Texans Pursuing Second Interview With Jonathan Gannon - Battle Red Blog

We do know, however, that current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon impressed enough in his initial meeting with Nick Caserio & Co. to merit the organization pursuing a second interview. Gannon seems to have left every team he’s spoken with wanting more. Will Jonathan Gannon be the next head coach of the Houston Texans? If he’s as hot a commodity as the tweets above indicate, would he want the Texans job over the other ones he’s under consideration for?

Report: Jonathan Gannon considered “front-runner” for Texans head coaching job - BGN

It’s a bit perplexing that Gannon is already receiving serious head coach interest just one year after being hired as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. The aforementioned ESPN article compares Gannon to Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. But Staley oversaw the league’s top defense in 2020. He had a stronger resume than Gannon, whose defense shut down some bad quarterbacks but really struggled against the league’s better passers. It’s possible Gannon could make for a better head coach than defensive coordinator but one would figure there are more qualified candidates out there. I mean, why is Gannon thought more highly of than DeMeco Ryans, for example?

Odds and End Zones #16: The Eagles Shift to Offseason Mode - BGN Radio

Shamus and Zo discuss the Eagles’ playoff loss in Tampa, the team’s impending offseason, possible Sixers trades and the rest of the NFL playoff slate.

GamePlan: How the 17-Game Season Looks After a Week of the Playoffs - SI

Three years ago, Philly overhauled its medical staff and hired Dr. Arsh Dhanota, who’d worked in other pro sports, of the University of Pennsylvania to run point as chief medical officer. The team ranked dead-last in most injury metrics in the NFL (such as man games lost), and wanted to try to flip that to create an advantage medically. From there, came a three-year plan to streamline communication between athletic training, strength and conditioning, nutrition and sport science within the building, and blend a mountain of medical data from those areas with subjective feedback from the coaches and players. The hope was the Eagles would be in the top 15 in the aforementioned metrics by 2022. They were comfortably in that range already this year. Some of that is always luck. But the Eagles wanted to control what they could by identifying what data was important (a player’s overall physical load, for example) and integrating that into how a player would need to ramp up every week (they’d make sure he maxed out at some point during the week, to prepare his body for the game), then de-load after the game. From there, they’d monitor each player week to week to stay on top of changes, and it worked to the point where Philly’s data showed players’ hitting max speeds more often during the second half of the season than they did in the first, because they were adapting to the grind without burning out. Another key? This system was bespoke, with each player having a different plan.

Projecting the Eagles’ 2022 roster: A glimpse at what lies ahead this offseason - The Athletic

As for Jalen Reagor, it’s hard to imagine the Eagles punting on a first-round pick after only two seasons, but Reagor also does not seem well suited to a bench role. His special-teams mistakes are too costly and he doesn’t do the other requisite dirty work.

Ranking Eagles positional needs coming out of 2021 season - NBCSP

1. Edge rusher. The Eagles during the season locked up Josh Sweat, who would have become a free agent this offseason, to a long-term deal. Sweat didn’t have the breakout, double-digit sack season some predicted but he played well and came on strong. After him, though, the Eagles need more help at that position. Brandon Graham will return for the 2022 season but he’s 34 and coming off an Achilles injury. Meanwhile, Derek Barnett is going to hit the open market as a free agent and it’s probably time to move on from him. Tarron Jackson has proven he can be a part of the rotation, but the Eagles still need more here. Not only is this an obvious need but it’s also an extremely important position and the Eagles view it as such. This is a good year to use a high draft pick on a defensive end and there might be a couple good ones in their range in the first round.

“Regression to the mean” predicts bad things for the Cowboys in 2022 - Blogging The Boys

A big part of getting to 12 wins last year was that they swept the NFC East, which as already mentioned was still rather dismal despite the Philadelphia Eagles also making the playoffs. There is an overdue regression there, in this case toward becoming a more average division - which would be a real improvement. The Eagles have three first-round picks and the Giants two, so they might be better. The Cowboys currently only have seven picks overall, with a ton of holes to fill due to the large number of pending free agents. They have some cap manipulation they have to do just to get under the limit for the offseason, which will just have Stephen Jones spending even more time in the free agent bargain bin this year. That is another reason things may slide back for the team. Will McClay has been doing very well of late, but even there, the strong results may be one more place things may get more average.

A Quick Look at Amari Cooper’s Contract - Over The Cap

It just seems like this is a possibility that Dallas has always had in mind. Cooper has a $22 million salary cap charge and just $6 million in dead money if they were to cut him,(this assumes that he is healthy). While he is still productive Cooper is coming off a year where he failed to reach 900 yards and seemed to deal with nagging injuries all season. It’s probably enough of a decline with all of the other factors here that they would at least discuss options with his contract ranging from offering a pay cut to seeing what trade market might exist to just leaving it as is. This is not the same situation as Dez Bryant as that name may be brought up when people think of Dallas’ options. Bryant’s numbers had fallen for a few years and he was older than Cooper when Dallas decided that they were paying number 1 money to a non number 1 player. Cooper may still be a 1, Dallas just has to decide if they want to spend the full $20 million to find that out in 2022.

Giants fans, NFL insiders, analysts overwhelmingly endorse hiring of Joe Schoen - Big Blue View

New York Giants fans appear to be overwhelmingly happy with the team’s selection of Joe Schoen as general manager. Thus far, 78 percent of respondents in our approval poll have voted in favor of the choice. The reaction from analysts and NFL insiders appears to fe just as positive. Mike Tanier of Football Outsiders mentioned Schoen’s connection to legendary Giants coach Bill Parcells. Parcells brought Schoen to the Miami Dolphins when he was there in 2008. “Schoen comes with ringing endorsements, including the only one that really matters to Giants management: the Parcells Seal of Approval. The Bills have been running a tight ship under Beane-McDermott, so there’s no yellow flags there. Most young GM candidates have nearly identical resumes, so it’s hard to get too up or too down on any of them. At least the Giants are no longer gaslighting themselves into thinking they were headed in the “right” direction anymore. That’s progress in and of itself.”

Report: Two favorites emerge for Vikings’ GM job - Daily Norseman

Whoever the Vikings choose to lead their front office, the hire could have an immediate effect in terms of the hiring of the tenth head coach in franchise history. Poles being hired could lead to Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at least getting an interview with the team. . .his name has not been among those the team has asked to interview as of yet. As for Adofo-Mensah, he crossed paths with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans during his time in the Bay Area. Obviously they could both be interested in other candidates as well, but those are some of the immediate connections that both of them have.

Ravens announce they’ve mutually parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale - Baltimore Beatdown

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as most expected the Ravens to bring Martindale back with a fully-supplied defense that didn’t feature the majority of their rostered defensive backs on injured reserve. In the 2021 season, the Ravens defense finished first against the run, allowing 84.5 yards per game. However, they were the NFL’s worst defense against the pass, allowing an average of 278 yards per game. They also were No. 19 in points allowed, with an average of 23.1 points allowed per game.

The Texans are inching closer to hiring Josh McCown as their head coach ... seriously - SB Nation

For the second year in a row the Texans are interviewing Josh McCown. Their former quarterback, without an ounce of head coaching experience at any level, seemingly being given a chance because management likes him. This isn’t intended to be a knock on McCown, people generally seem to like the guy and he’s never had issues with teammates at any point during his 18 year NFL career that spanned 12 different teams. There has been cases of teams hiring unqualified coaches for ever, but nothing quite this pronounced. The Texans seem hellbent on throwing a dart at a dartboard to find a coach, rather than use any kind of logic. Remember: This is a team who interviewed another former player, Hines Ward, whose lone coaching experience has been one year as wide receivers coach at Florida Atlantic.

NFL Reacts #24: Divisional Round - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Stephen Serda and Kate Magdziuk break down every single game on the divisional round slate! There’s plenty of value for your DraftKings lineups this weekend and we help you find the ways to get the most out of your lineup. The Chiefs and Bills have a chance to be a magical fantasy game, and the Bucs against the Rams should see some fireworks in the passing attack.

