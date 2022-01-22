NFL Playoffs: Saturday divisional round double header

We’ve reached the divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs, and while the Eagles may have already been eliminated, we can just sit back and enjoy the madness that could ensue.

The first matchup of Saturday’s double header will feature the Cincinnati Bengals on the road against the Tennessee Titans. The Bengals are fresh off their first postseason win in over 30 years, and the Titans got some rest during their first round bye. They’ve only played each other one time in the postseason back in 1991 — when the Titans were still the Houston Oilers — in what was the Bengals most recent playoff win until last week. These teams last faced off back in early-November, with Cincinnati winning at home, 31-20, but the last time they played in Tennessee back in 2017, the Titans got the win, 24-20.

For the night game, the San Francisco 49ers are on the road against the Green Bay Packers, in what will be a frigid January matchup at Lambeau. This game marks the ninth time these teams will meet in the postseason, and the all-time playoff series is tied at four games a piece. The Niners have won the past three, however, including the in the 2019 playoffs, at home, 37-20. San Francisco started off strong last week against the Cowboys, but barely escaped with a win — and you can be pretty sure that Aaron Rodgers would have succeeded where Dak Prescott failed.

There are several former Eagles in this matchup, including WR River Cracraft for the Nines, and CB Rasul Douglas, OT Dennis Kelly, and CB Chandon Sullivan for the Packers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s games.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

Game time: 4:30 PM EST

Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: FuboTV | Paramount+

Location: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (Cin.), 81 (Ten.), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (Cin.), 226 (Ten.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 806 (Cin.), 830 (Ten.)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Cincinnati Bengals: +3.5 (+150)

Tennessee Titans: -3.5 (-170)

Over/under: 47 points

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: FOX

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (SF), 81 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (SF), 226 (GB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 827 (SF), 811 (GB)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

San Francisco 49ers: +6 (+215)

Green Bay Packers: -6 (-265)

Over/under: 47 points

Open thread: Discuss Saturday’s games in the comments below.