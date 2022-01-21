Looks like the Vikings won’t be helping the Eagles get extra draft picks

Well, it looks like the Philadelphia Eagles will not be receiving some extra draft picks by way of the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings have narrowed their general manager search down to the following two “finalists”:

Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles

And thus it appears that Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche and Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown have been ruled out for the job. Both candidates interviewed for the vacancy earlier this week.

Had the Vikings hired either Eagles executive, Philly would’ve received an additional third-round pick in both the 2022 NFL Draft and the 2023 NFL Draft. Raîche and Brown qualify for the 2020 Resolution JC-2A that entered effect last year.

Whereas, the member clubs believe that it is appropriate to take additional steps to enhance opportunities for employment and advancement of minorities and women in key positions, including leadership roles in coaching, personnel, and football operations, Be it Resolved, that the League Policy on Equal Employment and Workplace Diversity will be amended as follows: The employer-club of a minority employee who has been hired by another club as its Head Coach or Primary Football Executive (General Manager) shall receive Draft choice compensation in the form of a compensatory Draft pick in the third round in each of the next two Drafts for an employee hired as either a Head Coach or Primary Football Executive, or for the next three Drafts if it has two employees hired for both positions. The reference to the hiring of employees into “both positions” could be by the same club or different clubs.

On the bright side for the Eagles, they’ll be retaining two valued front office members. At least, that much seems likely since the New York Giants filled their GM vacancy and no Eagles candidates have been linked to the Chicago Bears job.

Raîche and Brown being part of this year’s interviewing process could help them move up the ranks down the road. The Eagles could still stand to benefit from their advancement in the future.

In the meantime, it’s a little interesting to think how this news impacts the Vikings’ head coaching search. Is Minnesota less likely to hire Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon — who is rumored to be the front-runner for the Houston Texans opening anyway — or former head coach Doug Pederson?

There are still some dominoes yet to fall. We’ll soon see how it plays out.

(Maybe the Vikings woke up too traumatized by the fourth-year anniversary of 38-7 and had to rule out the Philly candidates to spare the reminders? Not really. But that’s the canonical version I’m choosing to believe.)