Eagles News: Nick Sirianni trying to prevent Jason Kelce from retiring

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Sirianni on luring Kelce back: ‘I sent him two kegs of beer’ - NBCSP

Despite playing through pain, he hasn’t missed a game since 2014. But at 34, Kelce is considering hanging up his cleats and calling it a career. He said as much after the season-ending loss to Tampa Bay. Eagles head coach Nick Siranni wants to delay the end of Kelce’s career in Philadelphia, at least a few more years. A guest on the Angelo Cataldi Show Thursday morning, Sirianni was asked what measures he’s taking to entice him to stick around. “I sent him two kegs of beer yesterday. You know what, he’s awesome and I’ve told him how much we want him back. He’s an unbelievable leader. Everything you hear about—if you don’t know Jason Kelce personally, everything you hear about him is as advertised. He’s awesome, he’s a great leader, he’s a great player.”

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Observations from the playoff loss to the Bucs - BGN

Next big, big step for Hurts: throwing with anticipation. These type of throws are on but he needs to release the ball earlier, especially without having an elite arm. If you watched Justin Herbert absolutely destroyed the Raiders defense in Week 18, nearly every comeback was a laser and it was thrown before the receiver was out of his break. Hurts has to get better in this area in order to make the next step. Whether he can do this or not, probably determines his ceiling as a franchise quarterback.

Are you excited about Jalen Hurts being QB1 for 2022? - BGN Radio

Well, the Eagles’ 2021 season is over after a disappointing blowout loss to the Buccaneers. Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss big picture takeaways from that game, analyze Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni’s press conference, and talk about the Eagles’ quarterback outlook.

Previewing the Eagles’ next calendar year, in stick figure form - PhillyVoice

1) Despite Howie Roseman’s strong endorsement of Jalen Hurts as the Eagles’ starter in 2022, he is going to seriously explore upgrade opportunities at quarterback. 2) They’ll eventually settle on Hurts.

2022 NFL Draft priorities for every team eliminated during wild-card weekend - PFF

Part of that is schematic for a unit that often sat back in soft zones. No defense played fewer snaps with at least one cornerback in a press coverage look in 2021 than the Eagles (432). A big contributor, though, is that Philadelphia just lacked impact players on the back end of its defense beyond PFF All-Pro selection Darius Slay. Starting cornerback Steven Nelson is entering free agency along with safeties Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris. Slay is 31 years old, and Philadelphia has been looking to upgrade at linebacker for years. The need for youth and playmakers on defense extends to the defensive line. Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham have been the core of that unit for a decade, but both are on the downslope of their careers. The Eagles aren’t going to be a perennial top-10 team with Hurts unless he shows major growth as a passer, but there are plenty of other areas outside of quarterback where Philadelphia needs to get younger and add talent. Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean are both going to get linked to Philadelphia during draft season, and either would be a needed presence in the middle of the Eagles’ defense that was missing in 2021. Both recorded 90.0-plus PFF grades in their final college seasons.

Building around a budding young core is a critical goal this offseason - PE.com

This is “building mode” for the Philadelphia Eagles, an offseason different from the one 12 months ago. In that mode, deemed “transitional,” the Eagles accumulated as many NFL Draft assets as they could, dug themselves out of a salary cap squeeze with the goal of making the roster younger while contending for the postseason at the same time. Mission accomplished.

Reasons why the Dallas Cowboys offense declined over the course of the 2021 season - Blogging The Boys

Here is the bottom line, it was a complete collapse across the board for every member of the offense, Dak Prescott included. No one was playing to the level we witnessed before the bye, and maybe that pace was unsustainable in the first place. It was horrifically bad for all eleven starting offensive players and the offensive coordinator. This is not an attempt to justify the poor performance of other contributors; once again, the drop-off is inexcusable. However, the most apparent decline in performance came from the offensive line. This caused problems across the board and ultimately ended the Cowboys season. But this is a far scarier proposition than suggesting the problem only falls on Dak or Kellen Moore. As Cowboys fans know, building a dominant offensive line takes a lot of time and draft capital.

Connecting the dots: Which potential coaches are Giants GM candidates connected to? - Big Blue View

The former Atlanta Falcons head coach and current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator became the first candidate officially connected to the Giants’ job when news broke Wednesday that the Giants had requested permission to interview Quinn for their coaching vacancy. Does that mean Quinn is the Giants’ top candidate? Absolutely not. It does likely mean that Quinn’s name was on the short lists of head-coaching candidates provided by Schoen, Poles and Peters. The Giants are the sixth team to request an interview with Quinn, who went 43-42 in six years with the Falcons, winning an NFC title and appearing in the playoffs twice in his five full seasons. There is no way the Giants interview Quinn before a GM is in place. Making a move now is likely the Giants’ way of making sure Quinn knows they are interested before he decided to take another job. Quinn has already interviewed with the Denver Broncos.

Seven pending Free Agents that Washington must re-sign - Hogs Haven

Re-sign WR/Specialist DeAndre Carter. Carter (28) was a complete surprise to most people following the team. Carter had the third-most snaps of Washington’s receivers in 2021, and hauled in 24 catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns. However, Carter’s primary value to Washington wasn’t his offensive production; it was his special team contributions. Carter had 16 punt returns for 134 yards and 36 kickoff returns for 904 yards and a touchdown, earning him a bid for the Pro Bowl as an alternate. Washington will finally have stability with a return specialist if they can re-sign him.

Texans interview Josh McCown for head coaching job - PFT

Josh McCown interviewed for the Texans’ head coaching job Thursday, 363 days after initially interviewing for it. The Texans announced the interview. He also interviewed for the job last year when the Texans were looking for a full-time replacement for Bill O’Brien.

This reporter was hit by a car on live TV and just kept on reporting - SB Nation

Tori Yorgey of WSAZ in Charleston was reporting on severe weather in the area when someone driving by seemingly lost control of their vehicle and hit her. Now, I don’t know about you, but if I’m ever hit by a car I’m going to be cussing like a sailor. Epic poems would be written about the invectives coming out of my mouth, but Yorgey, like an absolute CHAMPION just kept going. Not only did she casually mention she’d been hit by a car before in college, but rushed to reassure the driver that she was fine and everything was okay. It was almost as if she was more concerned with the driver’s feelings than her own body ... WHICH WAS HIT BY A CAR

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message