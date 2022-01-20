Eagles News: PFF says Philadelphia should target Cowboys wide receiver in free agency

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

One free agent each NFL team should pursue in the 2022 offseason - PFF

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: WR Cedrick Wilson. The Eagles traded up to draft Heisman wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and he’s already proven to be a legit No. 1 option. Yet, 2020 first-round wide receiver Jalen Reagor has been a major disappointment through his first two seasons. Philadelphia has speedster Quez Watkins in the fold as well but could use a do-everything type of player like Wilson for depth at the position. Wilson primarily operates out of the slot and is coming off a career year in every statistical category. His 73.0 receiving grade is his best for a season by over 10 points, and his 602 receiving yards were almost triple his total before 2021.

Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni confirm Jalen Hurts is the Eagles’ starting QB for 2022 - BGN

The head coach also broke down how they evaluate Hurts and his development from the season, pointing out that they look at the entire body of work — so not just the playoff game, or his bad game against the Giants. He’s pleased with the way Hurts has developed as a passer, and there’s evidence of his improvements throughout the season — with Sirianni crediting Hurt’s desire to improve and to be an elite NFL quarterback. He also pointed to early in the season, Hurts would extend plays with his legs, but as the season progressed, extending plays more often included passes. Toward the end of their press conference, Roseman was reminded of his comments at this time last year about Carson Wentz, and how he was like a finger on his hand, and was asked how the value of his comments about Hurts might compare.

The NFC East Mixtape Vol.40: Well That Sucked! - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa unleash their thoughts and frustrations with the Eagles and Cowboys. How could the Cowboys fold like that? Why haven’t the Eagles been force-feeding DeVonta Smith?!

Eagles year-end Howie Roseman press conference takeaways, and analysis - PhillyVoice

Roseman and Sirianni didn’t necessarily need to be that emphatic, but they were, which is interesting. Of course, it really doesn’t mean much. What Roseman says during these year-end press conference very frequently doesn’t align with the actions taken by the team during the offseason. See: Last year’s “losing Carson Wentz would be like losing my fingers” speech. For now, it does feel more likely than not that Hurts will be the starter in 2022, but if the right deal for an elite veteran quarterback becomes available, if you don’t think they’ll aggressively accept the opportunity to substantially improve at quarterback, think again.

Eagles back Jalen Hurts as their 2022 starter, but should we believe them? - ESPN

Could the Eagles throw us a curveball? Of course. It’s always best to watch what an organization does rather than listen to what it says. Case in point: Last January, Roseman likened Wentz to a finger on his hand. “You can’t imagine that they’re not part of you, that they’re not here. That’s how we feel about Carson,” he said. A little over a month later, he traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. Even amid his backing of Hurts on Wednesday, Roseman did not entirely discount the possibility of trading for a quarterback, saying his job is to “look at everything, evaluate every position and every player.” If Wilson became available at a reasonable price and wanted to play in Philly, would the Eagles consider it? You would think so. Wednesday wasn’t the end to this story. There are likely to be rumors that pop up between now and the start of the league year, in part because the Eagles are famous for exploring every option, no matter how feasible. But the most likely outcome is Hurts is the starter in 2022, as reflected in Roseman and Sirianni’s messaging Wednesday.

Making the case for an Eagles-Russell Wilson trade - NBCSP

The Eagles organization is hell-bent on having a top-10 offense fueled by a passing game with an elite quarterback at the helm. Plus, they’re still kicking themselves for not drafting Wilson in the first place. They waited too long to pull the trigger and watched him go 13 picks before their third-round selection in 2012. Roseman ended up using that pick on the only quarterback to ever bring a Lombardi trophy to Philadelphia, Nick Foles. Landing Wilson is their best shot to get their hands on another.

Will Nick Sirianni make any Eagles coaching changes? Only Jeffrey Lurie might know. - Inquirer

But that does not mean, based on recent history, that Lurie won’t ask questions about Sirianni’s plans or, if he feels compelled, offer recommendations. In Pederson’s case, he felt obliged, and according to sources close to the former Eagles coach, the suggestions were more mandates. Sirianni has said, when asked about his working relationship with Lurie, that the owner’s sole message so far has been to do what he believes is best in order to win games. They met regularly, but the Tuesday meetings the owner scheduled with Sirianni’s predecessor, and increasingly felt like Lurie’s means to second-guess decisions, according to sources close to Pederson, were scrapped. As far as Lurie being less involved, sources who previously worked with the owner disputed the notion. He may not be pushing advice as he did with Pederson, but he is likely to make inquiries and extend counsel, they said. There was, however, anecdotal evidence to support Sirianni’s description in his midseason switch to a run-heavy offense and his relatively conservative approach to fourth downs.

Solving the Seventh-Seed Steelers Situation - Football Outsiders

Andrew: Certainly, this year’s representatives from Pennsylvania didn’t help the cause. I’d like to say that they aren’t typical of the prospective seventh seeds from most years, but I’m not sure that would be accurate. This year’s Eagles don’t strike me as all that different from last year’s Bears, who also exited at this stage as a seventh seed playing on the road against a team from the NFC South. This year’s Steelers had no business making the playoffs in the first place, but that’s easy for me to say as a man who is highly in favor of calling a tie a tie. Well, we call them draws, but that’s by the by. One more tie instead of overtime to finish out the season and we get Justin Herbert instead of Ben Roethlisberger, and we really might be looking at a super weekend. ... Bryan: As usual, you have hit the nail on the head. In Audibles, commenter Pat noted that it was odd that we talked about the seventh seed conundrum during the Eagles-Buccaneers game rather than the Steelers-Chiefs game, but that’s because our abilities to comment are sadly limited by the flow of linear time, and the Eagles game happened to occur first. But you’re right—the Eagles were an OK team who ended up being outmatched by a very good team, and that’s not the end of the world in a postseason situation. The Steelers were a terrible team that had no business in any kind of championship discussion, and only got into the playoffs because their terrible result was a tie (against Detroit), as opposed to losses by the Chargers and Colts.

Eagles enter offseason in ‘building mode’ - PE.com

What began as a “transition” year in 2021 ended with Roseman looking to build on a roster that rallied to a 9-8 regular-season record featuring a young core blending with a veteran presence. The promise of the season was obvious and now that it’s over, it morphs into tremendous excitement for 2022 as the Eagles have a total of 10 draft picks – nine of them in the first five rounds – including picks 15, 16, and 19 overall. That kind of powerful NFL Draft capital, combined with a projected salary-cap picture that is promising, allows the Eagles to enter the offseason in a position of strength. And Roseman, who termed the current process as a “building mode,” intends to add to the roster in every way – and everywhere. He wasn’t specific about how he intends to improve the Eagles moving forward, but both Roseman and Sirianni know that simply making the playoffs and exiting in the Wild Card round isn’t the goal for an organization that is familiar with competing for and winning championships. “We’re not happy with the fact that our season ended in the playoffs. We want to build a team that has home playoff games, that gets to play in front of our fan base, really build a team that gets a bye (as the conference’s No. 1 seed in the postseason),” Roseman said. “Those assets that you talk about (three first-round picks) allow us to continue to build and really helps us add good players to this team. Our job is to look at everything, to evaluate every position, every player.”

3 reasons why the Cowboys should keep Mike McCarthy, and 3 reasons why he should go - Blogging The Boys

141 Penalties. When you’re the most penalized team in the NFL that shows a lack of discipline and that begins with the head coach. Last season the Cowboys saw 96 yellow flags for a total of 849 yards in penalties against them. You’d think that a stat like that would have your head coach putting more of an emphasis on bringing that number down, instead, it rose to 141 flags for a whopping 1,192 yards in penalties against them. If McCarthy tried to get his team on track it clearly didn’t work. That would have to make you wonder if that was made a priority at all by McCarthy because each game the Cowboys would build momentum only to lose it on a holding call, block in the back, or defensive pass interference call. If he can’t get that under control then management could look for someone who will.

Giants request interview with Cowboys’ DC Dan Quinn for head coach, per report - Big Blue View

Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy. This is the first known request the Giants have made to interview a head coaching candidate.

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Mel Kiper Jr. gives Washington a QB - Hogs Haven

ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his first mock draft of the season, and he doesn’t have a QB coming off the board until Washington picks at #11. If this goes down in Vegas, Ron Rivera will have his choice between guys like Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Sam Howell, and more. Kiper doesn’t go the fan favorite route here and slots Liberty’s Malik Willis in at the #11 spot, calling him the most talented QB in the draft. We have 5 different QBs going to Washington in our first mock draft roundup. Their draft stock will shift after the Senior Bowl, the Combine, and the rest of the draft process. Right now this class looks weak, but QBs always rise in the rankings whether they deserve it or not. We only have three non-QB 1st round selections this week, and only one of those a defensive player. Expect this trend to continue unless Washington acquires a veteran in the next few months.

Ravens re-sign DB Kevon Seymour - Baltimore Beatdown

Seymour was a practice squad player for the Ravens in 2021 before being elevated to the 53-man roster after the Ravens suffered multiple injuries to their secondary. [BLG Note: Seymour spent time with the Eagles before landing in Baltimore.]

What chance does each remaining team have at winning the Super Bowl? - SB Nation

We’re through the “amuse bouche” phase of the NFL Playoffs with Super Wild Card Weekend in the books, and honestly ... we didn’t learn a ton. Outside of the Cowboys losing, it was all chalk, and the weekend was more about weeding out the teams who got to say “we made the playoffs,” but really had no business being in the postseason to begin with (looking at you Steelers and Eagles). Now we can look more closely at the teams left. The chance of a wild upset that could influence the Super Bowl is largely removed, and you could make a compelling case for any of the eight teams left to make a run and potentially hoist the Lombardi. Of course, we know not all teams are created equal — and we’re still fairly early in the postseason process. So let’s look at the teams left, and rank their chances.

NFL University #24: Cowboys decision making, Chiefs & Bills dominance, and loaded NFC - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda discuss what happened in each game from super wild card weekend. The Cowboys blamed their poor decision-making on the referees, and the Eagles probably had no business being in the playoffs. The Chiefs and Bills asserted their dominance in the opening round, and the Rams pass rush could be a problem for the Bucs.

