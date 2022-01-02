Sunday Night Football: Vikings vs. Packers

Sunday’s slate of games in Week 17 will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football NFC North matchup featuring Minnesota Vikings (7-8) on the road against the Green Bay Packers (12-3).

The Packers have already secured the division title, but there are still some postseason implications from this game. According to BLG’s rooting guide for the week, Eagles fans are going to be looking for a Packers win. With the Eagles beating WFT and the 49ers beating Houston, Philly will officially clinch a playoff berth with a Packers win!

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at GREEN BAY PACKERS: No Kirk Cousins for Minnesota. Let’s be real, he was never going to show up big in this game anyway. Aaron Rodgers should be able to deliver a playoff berth to Philly assuming the Eagles win and get help from either Carolina or San Francisco. The Packers winning also helps to keep Dallas out of the No. 1 seed. Root for the Packers.

The Packers lead the all-time series between these teams, 62-55-3, but the Vikings have won the past two meetings. Most recently, Minnesota got a home win, 34-31, over Green Bay in late-November. They last played at Lambeau Field back in Nov. 2020, with the Vikings getting the road win, 28-22.

While the history may be in the Vikings favor, recent events and momentum may skew things toward the Packers, especially with Kirk Cousins relegated to the COVID/reserve list. That means Minnesota’s offense will be in the hands of Sean Mannion, who last played in a regular season back in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch tonight’s game:

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Min.), 85 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Min.), 225 (GB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 820 (Min.), 811 (GB), National (88)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Minnesota Vikings: +12 (+475)

Green Bay Packers: -12 (-675)

Over/under: 42 points

SB Nation Blogs

Vikings: www.DailyNorseman.com

Packers: www.AcmePackingCompany.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!