The Philadelphia Eagles played the Washington Football Team during the early slot of games in Week 17, but there are a few late games to keep an eye on which could impact the Eagles playoff hopes.

For the late games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Cowboys vs. Cardinals on FOX, BUT the area should also get the Texans vs. Niners on CBS. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region.

Since the Cowboys already clinched the NFC East, that’s not really the big draw for Eagles fans on Sunday evening. Instead, there’s more interest in the Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints matchups.

You can CLICK HERE for a full Week 17 Eagles fan rooting guide, but as for who needs to win from the late games:

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: The Saints losing helps the Eagles move closer to clinching. Root for the Panthers. HOUSTON TEXANS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The 49ers winning might not seem like it should help the Eagles since they’re ahead of Philly in the playoff picture. But their win would help to eliminate a three-way tie scenario with New Orleans that would hurt the Birds. In a perfect world, the Panthers will beat the Saints and the 49ers will lose to the Texans in order to maximize Philly’s chances at a higher playoff seed. But those two results probably aren’t likely. The more likely outcome is the Saints win and the 49ers also win. Which is OK from the standpoint of helping Philly clinch this weekend. Root for the 49ers.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win. Here’s advice when picking against the spread.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 17 late games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday, January 2nd

HOUSTON TEXANS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Channel: CBS

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Online: Paramount+

Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (Hou.), 158 (SF) | XM: 383 (Hou.), 228 (SF) | SXM App: 812 (Hou.), 827 (SF)

DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Channel: CBS

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Online: Paramount+

Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (Den.), 81 (LAC), | XM: 382 (Den..), 226 (LAC) | SXM App: 809 (Den.), 817 (LAC)

ARIZONA CARDINALS at DALLAS COWBOYS

Channel: FOX

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Radio: SIRIUS: 121 (Az.), 135 (Dal.)| XM: 385 (Az.), 230 (Dal.) | SXM App: 800 (Az.), 808 (Dal.)

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Channel: FOX

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Radio: SIRIUS: 137 (Car.), 82 (NO) | XM: 380 (Car.), 227 (NO) | SXM App: 804 (Car.), 822 (NO)

DETROIT LIONS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Channel: FOX

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Radio: SIRIUS: 138 (Det.), 83 (Sea.) | XM: 381 (Det.), 225 (Sea.) | SXM App: 810 (Det.), 828 (Sea.)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 17 late games here in the comment section.